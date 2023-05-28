“If you have our back, I’m sure there’s a really good chance” – Ten Hag sends bold FA Cup message to Manchester United fans

Erik ten Hag has sent a bold message to Manchester United fans ahead of their team's FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

The Cityzens are heavy favorites to win the cup, given their recent dominance in England. They're on course to win the continental treble this season, having won the Premier League already.

Manchester United are the only English club to have won the treble (1998-99) and have a chance to stop their rivals from repeating that feat. The Red Devils have won just twice in their last seven Manchester derbies across competitions, though.

Pep Guardiola's team, meanwhile, look unstoppable. Before their second-string team lost 1-0 to Brentford on Sunday (May 28), City were unbeaten in 25 games across competitions.

However, Ten Hag reckons Manchester United have a good chance to win their 13th FA Cup if their fans are behind them at the Wembley. Following his team's 2-1 league win against Fulham on the final day of the season on Sunday (May 28), the Dutchman said, (via ManchesterWorld(:

"I want to thank you (the fans) all. We fought really strong during the season at old Trafford and away. I want to thank you for the season and your contribution backing us, for the support - it was great, so thank you."

He added:

"But there is still one game to go. I am sure these players will give everything to beat Manchester City next week. If you have our back, I’m sure there’s a really good chance to take the cup back to Old Trafford."

Ten Hag has won one trophy at Manchester United, winning the EFL Cup in February.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United end Premier League season on strong note

A couple of weeks ago, it seemed that Liverpool could pip Manchester United to a top-four finish.

However, the Red Devils have kept their cool in recent weeks, winning four league games on the trot. Their latest success came against Fulham on the final day, where goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes handed them a win at Old Trafford.

They have ended the season in third place with 75 points - eight more than fifth-placed Liverpool. Fans will welcome UEFA Champions League nights at Old Trafford after a season.

This is also their second-highest points tally since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in the summer of 2013, underlining Ten Hag's impressive job at Old Trafford. They recorded 81 points in the 2017-18 season, where they finished runners-up to Manchester City.

