“If Barcelona is interested in our players, they can get them” - Guardiola drops massive transfer hint and says Catalans can ‘do what they want in good and bad’

Barcelona have been linked with a number of Manchester City stars in recent months. Those rumors have been fuelled by City manager Pep Guardiola, who claims the Catalan giants remain an attractive club that can 'do what they want.'

The tactician started by addressing reports that some players could depart the Etihad Stadium after seeing their involvement reduced significantly in recent months. He said:

"The coaches have enough so that those who do not play do not get too angry, to see if we win one game and see if we win the next."

Guardiola then discussed Barcelona's alleged interest in a couple of Manchester City players, opening the door to potential transfers. He said:

"We have too much work to do it but if Barcelona is interested in any of our players, I'm convinced they can get them. Barcelona continues to be an attractive club, more than attractive."

"The city, the club, the history and this for the coaches, for the players always seduces a lot. If Barcelona is interested in one of our players, they will start the machinery, It is an ocean liner. Barcelona, in good and bad, can do what they want."

The 50-year-old was also quizzed on which specific players could leave the Etihad Stadium for Camp Nou in the near future. He intelligently replied:

"I have no idea, not that I know ... And obviously I wouldn't tell you this either."

Which Manchester City players could Barcelona sign?

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly Barcelona's top transfer target

Barcelona have kept tabs on a number of Manchester City stars over the last couple of months. Raheem Sterling is at the top of the list. The winger recently admitted he could switch clubs to get more playing time, having seen his minutes reduced at the Etihad Stadium this term.

Aymeric Laporte is another option the Catalan giants are seriously considering to bolster their defensive line. The likes of Ferran Torres and Bernardo Silva have also been linked with a switch to Camp Nou.

With the transfer window set to reopen in January, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

