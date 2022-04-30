“If Bayern don’t want to sell you, you’re fu**ed” – Javi Martinez comments on Lewandowski situation at Bayern Munich 

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has commented on speculation over the future of the club's star man Robert Lewandowski.

The 31-year-old Polish striker has been linked with a move to Barcelona amidst issues in contract talks with Bayern.

As per SPORT, Lewandowski is 'very interested' in playing under Xavi and Barca are optimistic of completing the deal soon.

However, Martinez believes Bayern will make it hard for the striker to exit the Allianz Arena given his own experience in looking to leave the Bavarians.

Martinez was on the fringes of first-team football for a number of seasons at Bayern before being afforded a move to Qatar SC last year.

He has spoken about Lewandowski's proposed move to Barcelona in an interview with El Larguero, saying (via BavarianFootballWorks):

"If Bayern don’t want to sell you, you’re fu**ed, because there are no release clauses. But I think there’s a possibility he goes to Barça. Lewy believes he would have won a Ballon d’Or or two if he played in Spain, that’s why he wants to try."

The Pole came second in the 2021 Ballon d'Or behind Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi, who won it a record seventh time.

There have been debates about the Bayern Munich forward being more deserving of the title given his extraordinary goalscoring feats in 2021.

Lewandowski scored 43 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Bayern in the calendar year 2021. Whilst Messi scored 24 goals in 32 appearances in 2021.

Martinez alluded to this, saying:

"He has the feeling he deserved the Ballon d’Or. It’s not the same playing in the Spanish League, at Barça or Madrid, as it is in the Bundesliga. Does he prefer Real or Barça? I’ll ask him tomorrow. I spoke to him today and he told me: “Every day you have more grey hair.”"

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Javi Martinez: "I would understand if Lewandowski would want to leave Bayern. He's been in the Bundesliga for 15 years, and I think he'd want a new experience. If he played in La Liga, with the stats he had in the Bundesliga, I'm sure he would have at least two Ballon D'ors." Javi Martinez: "I would understand if Lewandowski would want to leave Bayern. He's been in the Bundesliga for 15 years, and I think he'd want a new experience. If he played in La Liga, with the stats he had in the Bundesliga, I'm sure he would have at least two Ballon D'ors." https://t.co/UMw2dVXgWY

Can Bayern Munich keep hold of Robert Lewandowski?

The 33-year-old has been a Bavarian for eight years

The veteran forward has once again been in remarkable goalscoring form this season.

He has 33 goals in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga this season alongside 13 goals in 10 UEFA Champions League games.

Bayern Munich are keen to keep hold of their talismanic forward but their contractual rules may see the striker depart.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“I want Lewandowski’s contract to be extended. That's my point of view. He’s different from Haaland”. Nagelsmann on Lewandowski's future: “It's always good for the club to have planning security. I'd like us to reach an agreement with Lewy”.“I want Lewandowski’s contract to be extended. That's my point of view. He’s different from Haaland”. @iMiaSanMia Nagelsmann on Lewandowski's future: “It's always good for the club to have planning security. I'd like us to reach an agreement with Lewy”. 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBayern“I want Lewandowski’s contract to be extended. That's my point of view. He’s different from Haaland”. @iMiaSanMia

Players over the age of 30 are often only offered short-term deals whilst the Polish striker is desiring a three-year deal.

Lewandowski's current contract runs until 2023. This is why Bayern Munich may look to cash in on the forward now to ensure they make a profit from his departure.

Edited by Aditya Singh