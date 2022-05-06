“If we do that we believe we can win any game of football” – Andy Robertson highlights what Liverpool must do to beat Tottenham

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has highlighted what his team need to do to beat Tottenham Hotspur as the Reds continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp's men host Spurs in the Premier League on May 7 looking to continue the red-hot form that has them in contention of winning the Premier League title.

They beat Villarreal midweek to advance to the UEFA Champions League final and head to the Wembley Stadium on May 14 to face Chelsea in the FA Cup title match.

Robertson has spoken of the threat Spurs pose, with their manager Antonio Conte overseeing an impressive transformation of the north London side's fortunes.

They are currently in a top-four race with fierce rivals Arsenal. So Robertson knows Liverpool will need to be at their best, saying (via Liverpool FC):

“Yeah, I think they’re in a better moment now than they were then, made some good signings in the January window, signings that have made a big difference to them. And that’s probably now why they’re competing for the top four. "

"Their best players are playing at the top level just now. So we need to be wary of their threats, they’ve got many, but we also have to believe we can punish them in areas we can hurt them."

Liverpool's never-say-die attitude has been on display throughout the season. The Reds showed their determination to turn around a two-goal deficit against Villarreal.

Robertson believes if they show the same type of grit and determination that saw them usurp the La Liga side midweek, they could have success against Spurs too. He continued:

"That’s what we’ve got to do. We have to be at our best, we can’t drop below that standard and if we do that we believe we can win any game of football, and that’s no different on Saturday.

"But it’s going to be incredibly tough, we know that. Conte always sets up a team really tough to beat and we’ll look to win. They need three points probably and I’m sure they’ll come to win but we’ve got a lot to play for, fighting for the league and we need to win that game to stay in the race.”

Liverpool's Andy Robertson was both hero and villain earlier in season against Tottenham Hotspur

A feisty affair last time out between Liverpool and Spurs

In the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season, Liverpool and Spurs played out a tense draw.

Robertson made headlines in the enthralling 2-2 draw, scoring a 69th minute close-range header.

However, he was then sent-off for a rash challenge on Emerson Royal, with VAR deeming the Scot to have kicked out at the Spurs player.

It was a tense clash with a brawl between players ensuing following Robertson's red card.

The left-back will hope to have yet another say in Saturday's game, albeit for the right reasons, with the Premier League on the line for the Reds.

