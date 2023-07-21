"If not the best" - Club manager wants Manchester United to pay €100 million for top target 

The Manchester United and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund saga continues to rumble. Amid rumors stating that the Red Devils could make their first bid, the Serie A outfit's manager Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed what he feels about the situation.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday (July 18) that there remains a gap in the valuation of the player between the parties. The report further states that the player and his potential new club have agreed terms.

However, Manchester United are reportedly preparing an official bid for the Denmark international (via Fabrizio Romano).

Speaking about the situation to Sky Sports, Gasperini said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I don’t know whether he’ll stay or leave — but I hope the club will value Højlund around €80, 90 or 100m fee. Rasmus is one of the best — if not the best — emerging talent in Europe as a striker."

According to David Ornstein, the latest reports claim that Atalanta are looking for €70 million plus €10 million in add-ons. The new number marks a significant drop from the initially quoted sum of €100 million.

The 20-year-old striker only joined Italian football from Sturm Graz in 2022 for a reported fee of €17.2 million (via transfermarkt). Hojlund's solitary season in Serie A saw him score 9 goals in 32 appearances for his club.

The Red Devils are also reported to have an alternative ready in the Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani (via The Athletic).

Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Manchester United target

Goal revealed on Thursday (July 20) that Paris Saint-Germain have commenced talks with Rasmus Hojlund. However, the player has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, and the only sticking point remains the transfer fee.

At the moment, PSG are attempting to resolve star man Kylian Mbappe's contractual situation. The Athletic reported that the deadline set by the club to complete the discussion is July 31.

The France international has made it clear that he does not wish to extend his current agreement, which is set to expire in 2024. Further, the player intends to see his contract through at the Parc des Princes (via Fabrizio Romano).

Should the 24-year-old continue at Paris this season, the club could lose their main man on a free. If the two decide to part ways, PSG will certainly need reinforcements up top.