“If the boat was sinking, he would be the first person to jump out of it” – Paul Parker blasts ‘selfish’ Manchester United superstar

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has blasted Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes, claiming him to be selfish.

Parker was reacting to comments made by Fernandes after the midfielder used Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe as a comparison for criticism that has come his way.

Fernandes said:

"He [Nicolas Pépé] had some bad games and everyone was saying 'he still has to adapt’ [to the Premier League], but when Bruno was having a bad game, it was just because he was moaning or not focused on the game."

Parker was left unimpressed by the Manchester United midfielder's interview and has slammed the player, telling Be My Bet:

“Bruno Fernandes is the kind of person, if the boat was sinking, he would be the first person to jump out of it. That says it all in my opinion.”

Parker continued,

“It could be a joke or something, but that’s worrying for me to come out and say something like that. He comes across to me as a very selfish person, when he is saying things like this.”

Parker feels Fernandes needs to take a backseat when it comes to the media:

“When again he’s asked to talk to the press, someone’s got to sit next to him and educate him a little bit in what he should say and not say.”

Fernandes is coming off of a difficult 2021-22 season in which both he and Manchester United faltered.

The Portuguese midfielder managed 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances whilst the Red Devils finished sixth in the league and trophyless.

It was a stark contrast to the form shown by the former Sporting CP captain in his first two campaigns at Old Trafford, having joined the club for £56.7 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pepe has failed to deliver at Arsenal and has joined Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on a season-long loan.

The Ivorian joined the Gunners from LOSC Lille for £72 million in 2019 but managed just 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances.

Fernandes needs to concentrate on Manchester United

Fernandes needs to help Manchester United secure Champions League football

Fernandes has made a decent start to the new season with a goal and an assist in eight appearances.

The midfielder does need to perhaps concentrate on his football with Ten Hag's side eager to return to the UEFA Champions League through a top-four finish.

Manchester United currently sit fifth in the league, having won four on the trot after two demoralizing opening defeats.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League before beating FC Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0.

