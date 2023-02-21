"If his body can take it for me" – Lionel Scaloni reveals what Lionel Messi must do to continue playing with Argentina

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has stated that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi could continue representing his national team if he succeeds in adequately maintaining his fitness levels.

Messi, 35, completed his trophy collection after guiding La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup win earlier in December. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven matches in Qatar, becoming the first footballer to bag the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

Following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory against France, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner vowed to continue with his national team after the end of the famed tournament. He told TyC Sports:

"No, I'm not going to be retiring from the Argentina national team soon. I want to continue playing as a champion of the world."

When queried about the forward's future with Argentina at an event in Italy, Scaloni dropped a hint of participation. He responded (h/t ESPN):

"Being in the next World Cup will be entirely Leo's decision. If his body can take it for me, he will be there. Behind our recent World Cup title, there was a communion of intentions between the fans, the staff and the players... something emotional that made sense of belonging for this unique shirt even stronger for us."

Showering praise on the former Barcelona man, Scaloni continued:

"Then, having a player like Messi was, and is, obviously, an advantage. As a former teammate, training him is beautiful. I see how the other players look at him and follow him. He's the best."

With him turning 39 at the next edition of the quadrennial tournament, it remains to be seen whether Messi will still be active around that time.

Meanwhile, the left-footed talisman is next set to be in action for PSG in a Ligue 1 away clash against Marseille on Sunday (February 26).

Argentina legend warns Lionel Messi over 'crazy' move amid PSG exit speculations

Speaking to TNT Sports, Argentina great Mario Kempes expressed his doubts on Lionel Messi sealing a potential return to Argentina. He said:

"I don't know if he can withstand the pressure. He's used to Europe; the people are different. But in Argentina, it would be crazy."

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the final four months of his contract at the Parc des Princes, there are alarms about his future.

While a shock Barcelona reunion has already been mooted, a move to either the US or Saudi Arabia, or even Argentina has also been reported.

