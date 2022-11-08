"If you have to break his leg, then you have to do it" - Liverpool star Konate opens up on facing Real Madrid stars Camavinga and Tchouameni in UCL

Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate has warned Real Madrid stars Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga that he will not go easy on them in the Champions League Round of 16.

As determined in Monday’s (November 7) draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 Champions League campaign. The two-legged tie, which will be played in February and March of 2023, will mark the two European heavyweights’ third consecutive meeting in the competition. Los Blancos have bested the Reds in their last two meetings, beating them 3-1 (aggregate) in the 2020-21 quarter-finals before inflicting a 1-0 defeat upon them in last season’s final.

The Merseysiders will be eager to exact revenge on the defending European champions in the Round of 16 and Konate, for one, is looking forward to the bout. Speaking to BFordLancer on his YouTube channel, Konate declared that he would not hesitate to break his compatriots’ legs if needed. The France international said:

“You have to be focussed on the game and talk to them after. You can’t think ‘ahh it’s my friend.’ If you have to break his leg then you have to do it!”

Real Madrid players are content after drawing Liverpool in the Champions League Last 16

Considering they finished atop Group F, defending European champions Real Madrid might have hoped for an easier opponent in the Champions League Round of 16. Instead, they will have to play against the mighty Liverpool, who will look to avenge last season’s narrow Champions League final defeat.

According to renowned Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, however, Los Blancos are not unhappy with the last 16 draw (via Madrid Xtra). They believe it to be fair and are possibly fancying themselves getting another win over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid are in the best shape right now. While the Anfield outfit find themselves in eighth position in the Premier League standings, Madrid, have struggled profusely at the back. The Whites have only kept two clean sheets in 13 La Liga matches this season, conceding a staggering 13 goals.

