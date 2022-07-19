"If we can take 1% out of his mentality and how he plays then it’s only going to benefit us" - Aaron Ramsdale thrilled to be associated with 25-year-old Arsenal star

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that he has been trying to pick Gabriel Jesus' brains following the Brazilian's move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have made a major addition to their attack this summer in the shape of Jesus. They have forked out a sum of £45 million to acquire the 25-year-old's services from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal @Arsenal On Cloud No. 9



Despite the price tag, Jesus has taken to life at Arsenal like a duck to water. The striker has found the back of the net thrice in the two pre-season friendlies he has played for Mikel Arteta's side so far.

Apart from his performances, Jesus has also impressed his Gunners teammates off the pitch. Ramsdale has revealed that the Brazil international has been initiating conversations with other players despite being new to the team.

The goalkeeper explained that Jesus possesses 'amazing' talent, while also having a knack for winning. He also believes Arsenal will benefit if they can absorb the forward's mentality. Ramsdale told Sky Sports [via HITC]:

“He [Jesus] is a great guy, he chats with everyone and he always has a smile on his face. He’s got amazing talent and he also knows how to win, so I’ve been trying to pick his brains. He’s not going to change everything at this football club in terms of winning things, but if we can take 1% out of his mentality and how he plays then it’s only going to benefit us.”

B/R Football @brfootball Three goals in two preseason games for Gabriel Jesus Three goals in two preseason games for Gabriel Jesus 👊 https://t.co/oAzfmzgrAa

Jesus will be looking to build on his momentum when the Gunners face Australian club Orlando City on Wednesday. Arteta's side also have friendlies against Chelsea and Sevilla lined up before they face Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 6.

Arsenal new boy Jesus developed winning mentality at Manchester City

Manchester City signed Jesus from Brazilian club Palmeiras for £27 million in January 2017. The striker went on to establish himself as a regular for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jesus made 233 appearances across all competitions during his time at Manchester City. He found the back of the net 95 times in those matches and also provided 46 assists for his teammates.

Most importantly, the Brazilian developed a winning mentality under Guardiola's management. He helped the Cityzens win 10 trophies in total, including four Premier League titles.

Arsenal will be optimistic that Jesus can live up to his name as their new number 9. However, they will also be hopeful that he injects a winning mentality into the team.

