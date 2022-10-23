"If you're in the Chelsea dressing room, you'd be sick" - Roy Keane slams Blues star for what he did in 1-1 Manchester United draw

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has slammed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his role in the Red Devils' late equalizer in the two teams' recent 1-1 Premier League draw.

Chelsea failed to hold on to a narrow single-goal lead in the dying stages of the contest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22).

After a tense first half dominated by Erik ten Hag's side, Jorginho sent the home fans into delirium with an 87th minute penalty.

However, Casemiro rescued a point for the visitors after meeting Luke Shaw's cross with a powerful, looping header deep into injury-time.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Football London), Keane shared his thoughts on Manchester United's goal and pointed out how Arrizabalaga could have done better to prevent it.

He said:

"I look at my goalkeeper... if you can get a hand to it, you can do a little bit more. But the header... look at the desire. If you're in the Chelsea dressing room, you'd be sick. I'd be disappointed for my goalkeeper."

Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard also echoed a similar point. After analyzing Casemiro's last-ditch leveler, he told NBC Sports:

"I credit Casemiro, it's a good looping header. But I must say Kepa gets a full hand to the ball, he should be keeping that out. He should be steering that around the post, would've been a really good save and that is a tight, tight call."

Arrizabalaga, who arrived from Athletic Bilbao for a fee of £71.6 million in the summer of 2018, recently dethroned Edouard Mendy as the Blues' first-choice shot-stopper. Despite conceding a goal on Saturday, he produced an impressive performance with five saves.

A vocal goalkeeper with considerable sweeping ability, Arrizabalaga has found a new lease of life under new manager Graham Potter. He has started eight games under the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss, registering five clean sheets and conceding just three goals.

B/R Football @brfootball Casemiro's goal in the 94th minute is the first goal Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded in 623 minutes this season Casemiro's goal in the 94th minute is the first goal Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded in 623 minutes this season 😲 https://t.co/JFQmDHmOup

Chelsea and Manchester United keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the situation with Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. Earlier this summer, the player snubbed the opportunity to reunite with his former manager, Antonio Conte, at Tottenham Hotspur.

Bastoni, 23, has been an established first-team starter for the Nerazzurri for the past three seasons, helping the club lift three trophies.

A left-footed ball-playing defender, Bastoni has laid out one assist in 12 games across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side this season. He has also helped his side register four clean sheets.

