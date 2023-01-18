"If the club was still run by Roman Abramovich, I‘m not sure we could even negotiate" - Shakhtar CEO on Chelsea's Mudryk deal

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has claimed that Mykhaylo Mudryk moving to Chelsea wouldn't have been possible had they been owned by Roman Abramovich.

Todd Boehly's consortium became the club's new owner around eight months ago. Abramovich gave up his role as the club's owner in March 2022 following pressure from the United Kingdom Government.

They seized his assets in the UK due to his supposed close ties to the Kremlin. Now, Palkin has claimed that the two clubs may not have even opened negotiations for the player if Abramovich was still in charge.

Russia remains at war with Ukraine after the former invaded the latter in February last year. Palkin also believes that Mudryk's move to Stamford Bridge symbolizes a modern-day accord between the UK, the USA, and Ukraine.

The Shakhtar chief told talkSPORT:

"Yes, it's very symbolic. I can tell you more – if the club was still run by Roman Abramovich, I‘m not sure we could even negotiate and close this deal."

The Ukrainian club have pocketed around £88 million in transfer fees for the 22-year-old winger. Arsenal matched the Blues' bid, but Shakhtar gave Chelsea the advantage in the race due to the Gunners' alleged tapping up of the player.

He has since been unveiled as Chelsea's new No. 15. Mudryk arrived in the Premier League on the back of a strong start to the season in his homeland.

He has netted 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 club games across competitions this term.

Chelsea boss gives verdict on Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Chelsea manager Graham Potter led his side to a much-needed 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on January 15 as new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk watched from the stands.

SPORTbible @sportbible



To try and record a 40km/h sprint! Mykhailo Mudryk is doing extra sessions with his personal trainer in the gym for one specific goal...To try and record a 40km/h sprint! Mykhailo Mudryk is doing extra sessions with his personal trainer in the gym for one specific goal...To try and record a 40km/h sprint! 👀💥 https://t.co/9CFcXyBJg5

After his team's league win against the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge, the English tactician gave his verdict on the speed with which the Blues signed the Ukraine international.

He told reporters (h/t Football London):

"You're never surprised in the transfer window because things happen sometimes like you don't expect. He is a young player with a big future. He's exciting, one-vs-one, can threaten the goal. I think our supporters already like him."

When everyone is fit and available, the Blues are spoilt for options down the flank. The Ukraine international will have to compete with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling, Joa Felix, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for minutes down the flank.

Felix, however, is scheduled to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan spell this season. The Morocco international, meanwhile, has been linked with an exit from Chelsea in recent weeks.

Poll : 0 votes