"If the club tells me to leave…no, I’m staying" - Liverpool star insists he will stay with the Reds when quizzed about his future

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has insisted that he will not leave the club this summer. He wants to honor his contract with the Reds, which runs until 2027.

During a Q&A session on his Monthly Endo Wataru platform, Endo said that he will stay put at Liverpool even if the club asks him to leave. He does not see any reason to look for other options, saying (via This Is Anfield):

“I told you I’m staying! If the club tells me to leave…no, I’m staying. I have a contract. It’s up to me to make the final decision. Basically, I’m staying, for now.”

Endo also spoke to Japanese broadcaster ABEMA about his future in May this year and insisted that he was not going to 'throw away' the chance of playing for the Reds. He claimed that everyone had been asking him about a possible exit, but he had no such plans. He said (via This Is Anfield):

“I really think Liverpool is that kind of club – one that’s worth it. If I have the opportunity to play here, I wouldn’t throw it away just to go somewhere else. I believe that giving it my all here, and helping Liverpool win more titles, is the path to making my career as fulfilling as possible.

“People keep bringing it up. I’ve gotten messages from friends. Even my family is like, ‘so what are you going to do?’ And yeah, sometimes other players ask too: ‘Are you going to be here next year?’. Especially after the middle of the season. But I just say, ‘as far as I’m concerned, I’m staying’.”

Liverpool signed Endo in 2023 after missing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk wants Wataru Endo to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk spoke about Wataru Endo's Anfield future after the recently concluded Premier League season, saying he wanted the midfielder to stay. He admitted that the Japan international had not played enough under Arne Slot but still saw him as a key part of the squad.

He said (via LiverpoolECHO):

“Obviously he plays a little bit less than he did last year but he is so important when he comes on to kill the game, to bring the experience that he has. But also off the pitch, he is one of the leaders and I’m really happy to have him. I know it’s me speaking as the captain but you need certain leaders around to build on and help and Wata is definitely one of those. I am really happy with him and hopefully he can still be around for at least another few years.”

Wataru Endo made 32 appearances for the Reds last season, but aggregated only 865 minutes.

