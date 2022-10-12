"If the coach asks you to do something, you do it for the good of the team" – Thierry Henry blasts Kylian Mbappe over his dissatisfaction regarding role at PSG

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for his frustration regarding his central offensive role at the club.

Mbappe, 23, has been the talk of the town since before the start of the summer transfer window. After signing a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes, he made headlines due to a supposed rift with teammate Neymar at the start of the ongoing season.

All-time top goalscorers for Paris in the Champions League (group stage to final):

Kylian Mbappé

Edinson Cavani

Neymar

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Ángel Di María

Earlier last month, he made waves with his comments about PSG boss Christophe Galtier's setup while on international duty. Comparing his duties for France and his club, he said (via Daily Mail):

"What they ask of me here is different. I have much more freedom here than at PSG. The coach knows that there is a No. 9, like [Olivier] Giroud, and so I can move and go to space. In Paris, it is different. They ask me to play pivot."

Henry shared his thoughts on Mbappe's latest claims and asserted that the team is always more important (via Paris Supporters):

"Did his leaders make him feel that the club was more important? Or did they make him feel more important than the club? Me, I didn't like playing on the side in Barcelona. I hated it. But I was doing it for the team. There is only one rule: if the coach asks you to do something, you do it for the good of the team."

Mbappe has been in a rich vein of form for the Parisians. Operating as the main striker in the 3-4-2-1 system, he has netted 12 times in 13 appearances across all competitions this season. However, as per MARCA, he recently expressed his desire to depart the Parc des Princes in January amid a broken relationship with the club.

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain feel he's really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January.

PSG were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (11 October). The club will next host third-placed Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday (16 October).

PSG star Kylian Mbappe regretting decision to reject Real Madrid: Reports

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly ruing his decision to turn down a move to Real Madrid earlier this summer, according to MARCA.

Renowned for his pace and finishing, the Frenchman was heavily courted by Los Blancos ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, the former Monaco man signed a contract extension at PSG, which reportedly made him the highest-earning player in the world.

For now, all is not well in Paris for him. The attacker is unhappy with his role under Christophe Galtier and believes his stature at the club is under threat from Lionel Messi and Neymar.

