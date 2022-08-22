“If they continue like this, I tell you: watch out France and watch out Europe too” – Thierry Henry warns rivals about interesting change in PSG trio Messi, Mbappe and Neymar

Thierry Henry, impressed with the performances of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has issued a warning to teams across Europe.

The former French striker was speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport France (via 90min) and praised the trio for contributing in defense as well apart from their exploits in front of the goal.

Henry, who works as a pundit for Prime Video Sport France, analyzed the club's 7-1 thrashing of Lille in their away fixture. Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar were all on the scoresheet in that game and picked up assists as well.

Kylian Mbappe, who was on the receiving end of some flak from fans due to his antics in the previous league game, bagged a hat-trick. He scored the opening goal of the game just eight seconds after kick-off.

Henry watched the game from the stands and was in awe of the prolific display from PSG. He commented that the Ligue 1 giants' rivals need to be on the lookout if the trio continues their rich vein of form. He said (via 90min):

“What interests me is seeing what Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé do when they don't have the ball. And there, even at 5-1, 6-1, 7-1... they always came back to defend! If they continue like this, I tell you: watch out France and watch out Europe too."

PSG have won three games in a row in Ligue 1. They also won 4-0 against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions last month.

Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar looking sharp as the Christophe Galtier era at PSG gets off to a solid start

PSG have gotten their title defense off to a great start, keeping a 100% record in the three games thus far and scoring 17 goals in that period. Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar have been at the forefront of this prolific outing.

Neymar is the top-scorer and top-assist provider in the league at the moment, with five goals and three assists to this name. Mbappe has four goals to his name, while Messi is also looking in good touch with three goals and an assist in three league fixtures.

PSG are always the favorites in Ligue 1. As Henry said, if their deadly trio can keep up this form, they might finally be able to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

