"If Cristiano or Messi scores that goal, they say he is world-class" - Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool star for wondergoal against Manchester City

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal in the Premier League clash against Manchester City yesterday evening. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the Egyptian for that incredible effort, lauding him as a world-class player. Jurgen Klopp reflected on the goal after the game:

“It was an individual quality that you only see when you are really lucky in the right time and the right space.”

“If Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo scores that goal then the whole world will say, ‘yes’, it’s because they are world-class. Mo Salah scores that goal because he is world-class. He is one of the best players in the world, that’s how it is."

“The thing is, that is not the first time he has scored a goal like that, a few years ago he scored that exact same goal. The finish was slightly different and the dribbling was the same: Napoli, a similar goal. They were good goals.”

Despite his amazing effort and praise being showered on him, Mohamed Salah kept a cool head when asked about the goal. The Egyptian claimed winning is more important.

He said:

“I have to watch it to see [laughs]. “It would have been more special if we had won the game, but it is what it is. It was a good goal, but there’s nothing much to say.”

Liverpool now sit second in the EPL table, closely followed by Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City produced a classic at Anfield

It proved to be a huge game as Liverpool welcomed Manchester City to Anfield for their seventh Premier League game of the season. The two sides showed why they are considered favorites for the title with a classic performance that got fans raving.

Following a goalless first half, Liverpool drew first blood as Sadio Mane sparked life into the game with a cool finish in the 59th minute. Manchester City restored parity just 10 minutes later via a Phil Foden effort.

Mohamed Salah scored a wondergoal to put the Reds back ahead in the 76th minute. However, Kevin De Bruyne ensured both sides went home with a point each with a fine goal just five minutes later.

