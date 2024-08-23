"If my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad" - Gundogan sends message to Barcelona fans following exit

Ilkay Gundogan shared a farewell message for Barcelona fans after announcing his exit on Friday, August 23. He reminisced about his time at the club and expressed gratitude for the experience of the club and the city.

Barca signed Gundogan as a free agent last summer after he left Manchester City after an illustrious seven-year stint. The midfielder ended up being the Blaugrana's best player in the 2023-24 season, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists in 51 games across competitions. However, the club finished the season without a trophy.

Now, due to their financial issues, Barcelona decided to let Gundogan leave for free this summer to ease off their wage bill. Announcing his exit, the German wrote on X:

"Dear culers, After just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign.

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad.

"Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs - I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best."

"Visca El Barca. Best Wishes, Ilkay"

Gundogan has now returned to Manchester City as a free agent after leaving Barcelona.

Hansi Flick on Dani Olmo's registration in Barcelona squad

Barcelona had a trophyless 2023-24 campaign, which saw Xavi Hernandez get sacked. They have appointed Hansi Flick as the new manager and he had a winning start to the season. They beat Valencia 2-1 at the Mestalla Stadium in their La Liga opener on August 17.

Barca have made just one signing this summer - Dani Olmo. They were unable to register him in the squad ahead of the clash against Valencia. When asked about it on Friday (August 23), Flick said (via Barca Universal):

“It’s not my job to talk about registrations. I really like his work, he is ready to play. I hope he will be ready for tomorrow. He’s a fantastic player. I see him in training, under pressure.”

Barcelona signed Olmo from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €55 million this summer. As per reports, he is unlikely to feature in their clash against Athletic Club at home on Saturday, August 24.

