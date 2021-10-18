“If we didn’t give it to Zizou, we shouldn’t give it to Messi” - Frank Leboeuf says Zinedine Zidane missed out on 2 Ballon d’Or awards because of red cards

Lionel Messi is the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or award this year following his spectacular performances for Barcelona and Argentina.

However, former France defender Frank Leboeuf believes the Paris Saint-Germain forward should be snubbed for the accolade due to a bizarre reason. He explained:

"In 2000 and 2006, [Zinedine] Zidane didn't win the Ballon d'Or because he got a red card in each year. Messi got a red card in the Spanish Super Cup for punching someone, that counts. If we didn't give it to Zizou, we shouldn't give it to Messi."

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 🗣️ Leboeuf : "En 2000 et 2006, Zidane n'avait pas eu le Ballon d'Or parce qu'il avait pris un carton rouge à chaque fois. Messi a pris un rouge en Supercoupe d'Espagne pour un coup de poing, ça peut compter. Si on ne l'a pas donné à Zizou, on ne devrait pas le donner à Messi" 🗣️ Leboeuf : "En 2000 et 2006, Zidane n'avait pas eu le Ballon d'Or parce qu'il avait pris un carton rouge à chaque fois. Messi a pris un rouge en Supercoupe d'Espagne pour un coup de poing, ça peut compter. Si on ne l'a pas donné à Zizou, on ne devrait pas le donner à Messi" https://t.co/oSZ383N78d

Lionel Messi was sent off in the Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao in January for striking Asier Villalibre. However, that isn't anywhere near the fouls committed by Zinedine Zidane, as pointed out by Leboeuf.

Leboeuf's comments don't come as a surprise, though, as many French footballing figures, including Patrice Evra, have come out to make weird claims in recent weeks. Apparently, they're sick of seeing Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or and would rather have their fellow countrymen, N'Golo Kante or Karim Benzema, pick up the accolade instead.

BRGoals @BRGoals The 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 🏆Who do you think deserves it?🤔📸 @ActuFoot_ The 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 🏆Who do you think deserves it?🤔📸 @ActuFoot_ https://t.co/uJ5YZRcZ7K

Regardless of their opinions, Messi is still considered by many as the odds-on favorite to go home with the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career. The winner of the award will be announced by French magazine France Football on November 29.

The numbers behind Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or chances

Will Lionel Messi win his seventh Ballon d'Or this year?

Lionel Messi has enjoyed one of the brightest years of his football career in 2021. The Argentine finally ended his barren spell at the international level by leading his nation to claim the Copa America in July.

The playmaker had a spectacular tournament, finishing with the most goals and assists. He was also named the best player in the competition.

Messi also had a decent outing with Barcelona last season, bagging 38 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. He helped the club win the Copa del Rey.

Other major contenders for the Ballon d'Or award this year include Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Kevin de Bruyne and Karim Benzema. It remains to be seen who will come out on top on November 29.

