"If it doesn’t happen now, it will be this summer" - Manager confirms Chelsea target will leave soon

Club Brugge manager Rony Deila has confirmed that Chelsea target Antonio Nusa will depart the club very soon.

According to the tactician, the forward will part ways with the Belgian outfit during the summer transfer window if he doesn't make the move this winter.

In quotes conveyed by The London Evening Standard (via TBR Football), the manager gave insights into what the future holds for the exciting fast-rising talent:

Expand Tweet

“If it doesn’t happen now, it will be this summer. The most important thing is that he stays focused and wants to get better. I think he is handling (the speculation) well, because he is still young.

“Now, a decision has to be made, and he has to do the best he can for us. I hope and think we will keep him until June. And, then, he will be even more ready to leave,” Deila added.

Antonio Nusa is one of the few names who have appeared on Chelsea's radar across the last few weeks as the Blues look to add more attacking firepower to their ranks.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side aren't the only club keeping tabs on the promising teenager. According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are also exploring possibilities of signing the attacker.

Spurs are said to have started negotiations with Club Brugge and are willing to pay £26 million to lure the player to north London this winter.

Expand Tweet

The report, though, mentions that the Belgian side aren't satisfied with that offer, as they want to recoup up to £31 million from the sale of the 18-year-old as well as the right to keep him till the end of the season.

The source added that Chelsea are also keen on signing the attacker who has played 27 games for Brugge across competitions this season, recording four goals and three assists.

Chelsea have huge fixtures coming up

After a goalless draw with Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (January 26), Chelsea now face what's best described as a tsunamk of massive fixtures in the coming weeks.

Up next, the Blues face Liverpool away from home in the Premier League on Wednesday before locking horns with Wolves at the weekend.

That will be followed by games versus Crystal Palace and Manchester City before another clash with Liverpool, this time in the EFL Cup final.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won three of their last five games across competitions and need to raise their level of performance for the tests coming up.