"If he doesn’t win it, there is a problem" - PSG president makes bold Ballon d'Or claim as he names his top pick

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that Ousmane Dembele deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes it will be questionable if the France Football Award is given to another player.

Ad

Speaking to DAZN, Al-Khelaifi pointed out that Dembele has had a great season and has done everything possible to win the award. He said:

"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d'Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d'Or. He has done everything."

France head coach Didier Deschamps also backed Dembele in June and said that the PSG star has already done enough to win the France Football award. He told ESPN:

Ad

Trending

"Of course I am for Ousmane, since he is French and with the season he is celebrating. Obviously, this Nations League can bring some elements of response, the Club World Cup too. If I have to choose, I tell you Ous, 100%, of course. If you ask me about the Spaniards, I don't think they will tell you the same thing. But obviously, Ousmane, with the season he is having, deserves it."

Ad

Apart from Dembele, PSG star Vitinha is also in the running for the coveted award after winning the treble with the Ligue 1 side. He also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and has done well at the FIFA Club World Cup, where the French champions have reached the semifinals.

Ousmane Dembele admits he thinks about winning Ballon d'Or

Ousmane Dembele has admitted that he thinks about winning the Ballon d'Or and believes he is close to doing so. The 28-year-old, however, clarified that his primary focus is on the collective. He told DAZN:

Ad

"I'm thinking about [the Ballon d'Or]. I know that, with the season that I have had, I am not far [from winning it], but I am focused on the objectives, before thinking about myself."

Dembele scored 21 times and assisted a further six to help PSG win the Ligue 1 title. He also registered eight goals and six assists in their UEFA Champions League-winning campaign.

The Frenchman sat out of the group stage matches at the FIFA Club World Cup, but scored in the quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich on Saturday, July 5. He pulled off the 'Gamer' celebration as a tribute to Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car crash last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More