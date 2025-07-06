"If he doesn’t win it, there is a problem" - PSG president makes bold Ballon d'Or claim as he names his top pick

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that Ousmane Dembele deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes it will be questionable if the France Football Award is given to another player.
Speaking to DAZN, Al-Khelaifi pointed out that Dembele has had a great season and has done everything possible to win the award. He said:
"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d'Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d'Or. He has done everything."
France head coach Didier Deschamps also backed Dembele in June and said that the PSG star has already done enough to win the France Football award. He told ESPN:
"Of course I am for Ousmane, since he is French and with the season he is celebrating. Obviously, this Nations League can bring some elements of response, the Club World Cup too. If I have to choose, I tell you Ous, 100%, of course. If you ask me about the Spaniards, I don't think they will tell you the same thing. But obviously, Ousmane, with the season he is having, deserves it."
Apart from Dembele, PSG star Vitinha is also in the running for the coveted award after winning the treble with the Ligue 1 side. He also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and has done well at the FIFA Club World Cup, where the French champions have reached the semifinals.
Ousmane Dembele admits he thinks about winning Ballon d'Or
Ousmane Dembele has admitted that he thinks about winning the Ballon d'Or and believes he is close to doing so. The 28-year-old, however, clarified that his primary focus is on the collective. He told DAZN:
"I'm thinking about [the Ballon d'Or]. I know that, with the season that I have had, I am not far [from winning it], but I am focused on the objectives, before thinking about myself."
Dembele scored 21 times and assisted a further six to help PSG win the Ligue 1 title. He also registered eight goals and six assists in their UEFA Champions League-winning campaign.
The Frenchman sat out of the group stage matches at the FIFA Club World Cup, but scored in the quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich on Saturday, July 5. He pulled off the 'Gamer' celebration as a tribute to Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car crash last week.