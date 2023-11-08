“If he doesn’t, then he won’t win it” - Guardiola explains what Erling Haaland must do to win 2024 Ballon d’Or after defeat to Lionel Messi this time

Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland to beat Lionel Messi and others to the Ballon d'Or next year. He believes if the Manchester City star wins trophies this season, he will have an excellent chance to win the prestigious award.

Speaking to the media after their UEFA Champions League win over Young Boys, Guardiola weighed in on the Ballon d'Or debate. When quizzed if Haaland was already in the race for the prestigious individual award next year, Guardiola said they needed to win trophies to give him the best chance.

He said:

"If he and his mates can win more trophies, then he will have a chance to win it. If he doesn't, then he won't win it."

Last month, Guardiola claimed Haaland deserved the award as much as Lionel Messi. He said (via Daily Mirror):

"The Ballon d'Or? I have great affection for both Messi and Haaland. If Messi wins, it will be a fair win because of the World Cup, and if Haaland wins, it will be fair to the season he had. They should give two awards this year, they both deserve to win."

Haaland finished second in the Ballon d'Or race this year. He shared the podium with Messi, who took home the trophy, while Kylian Mbappe finished third.

Erling Haaland won the Gerd Muller award after losing Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland was presented with the Gerd Muller Award after he finished as the top scorer in the 2022/23 season. He collected the trophy on the same night as Lionel Messi picked up the Ballon d'Or.

He said after winning the award:

"It's a huge honor to receive the Gerd Muller Trophy. I couldn't have scored the number of goals I did last season without all of my teammates and this award is another reminder of the incredible year we all enjoyed together."

He added:

"We work hard every day to win every game and every competition we play in, but to not only lift the first Champions League in this club's history but also the Premier League and FA Cup is something none of us could have imagined. I'm proud of what we achieved as a team last season, but our focus now is on trying to do it all again this year."

UEFA have now joined hands with France Football and will present the prestigious award together from next year. The UEFA Best Player of the Year award has been made redundant.