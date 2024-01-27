“If it doesn’t work out, it’s our fault” - Barcelona superstar defends Xavi and coaching staff after 5-3 loss to Villarreal 

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has leapt to manager Xavier Hernandez's defence following the 5-3 La Liga defeat at home to Villarreal on Saturday (January 27).

Xavi's side made a slow start, Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach scoring for the visitors either side of the break. Barcelona pulled one back through summer arrival Ilkay Gundogan at the hour mark before Pedri levelled proceedings eight minutes later. An Eric Bailly own goal in the 71st minute put the holders in front.

Barca led with six minutes of regulation time remaining when Goncalo Guedes restored parity for Villarreal. Alexander Serloth put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute of stoppage time before Jose Luis Morales put the final nail in the Blaugrana's coffin three minutes later.

De Jong, though, said that the manager and his staff are doing a fine job, and the players are squarely to blame for the defeat.

“It's our fault, players’ fault — if it doesn't work out, it's our fault," said the Dutchman (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano). There is complete confidence in Xavi and the staff. They are doing a good job. This can’t happen, and it’s our fault”.

Coming off a 4-1 defeat to Los Blancos in the Supercopa final in Riyadh a fortnight ago, Barca have now lost thrice in five games across competitions. Three days earlier, they had lost 4-2 after extra time to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona's title defence is in tatters as the Villarreal defeat leaves them 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid (54) after 21 games.

There's little time to dwell on the setback, though, as Xavi's side are next in action at home to Osasuna on Wednesday (January 31). The Blaugrana will look to end their two-game losing streak across competitions.

Barca won the reverse fixture 2-1 away from home on matchday four, thanks to a Robert Lewandowski brace. The veteran Polish striker has scored just eight times in 18 league outings this season, having scored just once in his last eight La Liga games and none in the last five.