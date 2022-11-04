“If we don’t do that in any game, it’s going to be a challenge for us” – Graham Potter explains what Chelsea must do to get result in ‘special game’ against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has shared the expectations from his side ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 6 November.

The Blues come into the game on the back of a patchy league form as they are winless in their previous three games. After draws against Brentford and Manchester United, Potter's side lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

However, they bounced back well, beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, 2 November.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been in sensational form this campaign and sit at the top of the league table with 31 points from 12 games. They have lost just two games in all competitions and beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in their previous league outing on 30 October.

Speaking ahead of their clash against the Gunners, Chelsea manager Potter claimed that his side needed to match their intensity on the pitch. In a pre-match press conference, he said (via football.london):

“If we don't do that in any game [matching the intensity] it's going to be a challenge for us. We have to be ready for a special game and we have to be ready to play the football to get us a result.”

The Blues are currently sixth in the league table, 10 points behind Arsenal.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

The Spanish manager was appointed as Arsenal manager in December 2019 after the sacking of Unai Emery. He led the Gunners to an FA Cup triumph but his side finished eighth, eighth, and fifth in three seasons respectively in the Premier League.

However, the club's hierarchy backed him and he has led the club to the top of the table.

Potter shared his thoughts on Arteta ahead of their clash on Sunday, as the Chelsea manager said:

"He has had to face some pressure from the outside and the club have stayed supportive. The younger players have got more experience and as I've said before, the coaching process gets better the more you're working."

Arteta's side have beaten Chelsea two years in a row at Stamford Bridge and will look to make it a hat-trick on Sunday.

