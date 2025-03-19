"If we don’t get top four" - Chelsea star makes interesting claim as Enzo Maresca's side eye Champions League next season

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has admitted that Chelsea players will be disappointed if they do not finish in the Premier League top four this term. He said the players remain focused on the nine matches remaining in the league.

Speaking to the club's official website, Sanchez stated that the players were disappointed with the recent 1-0 loss at Arsenal. He believes that the squad is improving and are hoping to win all the remaining matches in the season. He said:

"We were talking in the changing room [after the game] and we know there are nine games left now. We know we lost and we need to take that home, but we need to keep improving and trying to do our best to get hopefully as many points as we can. We are going to go the max in every game, and hopefully win every game. If we don’t get top four, myself and everyone in the team will be very disappointed.

"We are disappointed because we felt we deserved more. We felt we played a really good game but if I have to say something, maybe in the first 20 minutes we could have been a bit more on it. That’s the only thing, but I feel sorry for the boys because they played really well. We knew the game plan and that’s what we followed."

Robert Sanchez has made five errors leading to goal in the Premier League this season. He is joint top of the unwanted stat this season with Ipswich Town goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Arsenal legend slams Robert Sanchez after Chelsea lose at Emirates

Ian Wright was on Premier League productions after Arsenal sealed a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, March 16. The Gunners legend slammed Robert Sanchez for his mistake in the game and said (via Chelsea News):

“He shouldn’t be there, he needs to be back on his line. It was strange. He’s got space where he is but he’s got involved with an Arsenal player. He probably would have caught it if he was in the right position. It’s such poor goalkeeping at this level, it’s not good enough.”

Chelsea have a busy April coming up, with all five of their Premier League matches being played in London. They also have two Conference League matches – April 10, at Legia Warszawa and the return leg of the quarterfinal on April 17, at Stamford Bridge.

