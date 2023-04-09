“If you don’t like, there is always of course Eredivisie” – Pundit brutally slams Ten Hag after Manchester United boss complains about schedule 

British broadcaster Richard Keys slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the Dutch manager complained about his team's busy schedule. United defeated Everton in their most recent Premier League clash by a score of 2-0 on Saturday, April 8. The match marked the Red Devils' 49th of the season.

If they qualify for the finals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, Ten Hag's side could end up playing as many as 63 games this season.

Keys, however, didn't take Ten Hag's moaning about the busy fixtures too kindly. The pundit claimed that the Dutch coach, who previously worked for Ajax, always has the option to go back to the Eredivisie if he wants to.

Keys told beIN Sports (via Inside Futbol):

“Erik, as regards the scheduling and injuries, it’s the English Premier League. If you don’t like it, there is always of course Eredivisie, where you can go and ply your trade.”

United, meanwhile, jumped to third spot in the league table with their win against the Toffees. They have 56 points from 29 Premier League games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed his team's performance against Everton

Manchester United were on song as they defeated Everton at Old Trafford. Speaking to the media after the game, Ten Hag lauded his team's display.

The Dutch coach said after the match (via Manchester United's official website):

"That you can deliver this in a third game in six days is a real credit to the team because it was a great performance – great, entertaining football and a win, so I'm really happy with it. But we have to be more clinical, more ruthless in the box of the opponent."

"I think this game should already have been finished by half-time. We didn’t but it was a brilliant performance. That’s very good: if you play three games in six days and can deliver this, that’s a big compliment to the team. We were very good in and out of possession – there were many players on the pitch who played at a high level," he added.

Manchester United will be back in action on April 13 as they take on Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Poll : 0 votes