“If they don’t sign Haaland now, they will never sign him” – Guti makes bold claim on Real Madrid ahead of summer transfer window

Real Madrid legend Guti claims his former side risk the potential of never signing Erling Haaland if they don't bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Haaland, 22, is one of Europe's most highly sought-after strikers, having scored 80 goals in 78 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. He has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Premier League giants Manchester City.

Guti has urged his side to pull off the huge transfer this summer as they may not get the chance to lure the Norweigan to the Bernabeu in the future. He told El Chiringuito (via Goal):

"If Haaland can come, all the better. If they don't sign Haaland now, they will never sign him. Because then he'll go to another big club and it will be difficult to sign him."

Haaland's next destination seems to be a toss-up between the Santiago Bernabeu and the Etihad Stadium. According to the Times, Borussia Dortmund expect the striker to join Manchester City in a whooping £500k-a-week deal.

However, there is still the possibility that Madrid lure him to La Liga. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the former RB Salzburg striker is still yet to decide which club he wants to join.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Haaland



Many rumours about salary, money… but he’s focused on project, manager and other factors.



Many rumours about salary, money… but he's focused on project, manager and other factors. There's no pre-agreement with any club. Up to Erling.

Should Erling Haaland head to Real Madrid or Manchester City?

Both sides offer appetizing projects for the Norweigan to consider. At Real Madrid, Haaland has the opportunity to become the next 'Galactico.' He could be playing alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is being heavily linked with a move to the La Liga leaders.

Should they both join this summer, it would likely give Los Blancos all the ingredients to go on and dominate Europe for years to come.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Florentino Perez has realized that the team trembles when Benzema is missing. He will now push harder for Haaland. 🥇| Florentino Perez has realized that the team trembles when Benzema is missing. He will now push harder for Haaland. @La_SER 🚨🥇| Florentino Perez has realized that the team trembles when Benzema is missing. He will now push harder for Haaland. @La_SER https://t.co/R4mo1dpR0k

Guti commented on Mbappe's potential arrival, claiming it would be important for the Spanish league. He said:

"Mbappe inspires enthusiasm among all of us, not just at Real Madrid. It's very important for La Liga that he comes."

There is a slight possibility that Mbappe's impending arrival could dissuade Haaland given that both will be fighting to be Europe's leading talent in years to come.

That is where Manchester City come in. Under the world-class management of Pep Guardiola, the Cityzens have become one of the most exciting sides to watch in Europe.

The success the club have come into has been hugely impressive, having won the Premier League three times under Guardiola. However, the UEFA Champions League still evades the Cityzens. It is what the club have long been waiting for and perhaps Haaland is the man to bring the trophy to the Etihad Stadium.

Trey @MCFC_Trey Welcome to Manchester City Erling Haaland. This is where dreams are made Welcome to Manchester City Erling Haaland. This is where dreams are made https://t.co/RY5PZYbws2

The Manchester outfit have been on the lookout for a striker following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero last summer. They tried to bring in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, Spurs would not budge on their £120 million asking fee for the England captain.

