"If you don’t want my help, do your job" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends his Manchester United teammates a passionate message about mentality and hard work

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo launched a scathing attack on some of his younger teammates during a recent interview.

Manchester United’s struggles have continued in recent weeks despite the appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. As many as 14 players have been reported to be looking to move away, with Ronaldo seemingly frustrated with some of his teammates’ attitude.

The five-time Champions winner has now shed light on how some of his younger teammates do not seem keen on listening to his advice, saying:

"I can give an example. If I give you advice, even if you are younger than me, if you don’t implant that during your daily life, it will be difficult. I will be the number one to help. But if you don’t want my help, don’t do your job, don’t look for yourself, and don’t do your best to help the team... ".

"I can speak all day with that person, but if it’s not coming from inside of you, it’s impossible. When I was 18, 19, 20, some older players spoke with me, but I put that as “Cristiano, you have to improve — they know more than you, they are more experienced than you”.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest interview outlines deeper problems at Manchester United

There might be nobody better equipped to give the right advice to Manchester United’s young players than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international knows only too well about the pressure of playing for Manchester United, and is one of the most iconic players to have ever played for the club. His determination, desire and ability to maintain fitness are simply unparalleled, and have allowed him to win 32 trophies in his illustrious career.

That number might not increase this season considering how the ongoing campaign has panned out for United. They are fifth in the league table, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City. In the Champions League, they face Atletico Madrid next month for a place in the last eight. United have been knocked out of the EFL Cup, while they meet Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round.

Poor form of many key players, defensive frailties and an inability to dominate possession have been major issues that Rangnick needs to solve urgently. However, Ronaldo’s interview also suggest that there might be a problem with many players’ mentality. He added:

“I say we have a long way to improve because, for me, the most important thing is the mentality. To look at yourself and say, “I can do better”."

"For you to be professional, help the team, the right mentality, self-taught and positive. All these details depend on you, not the coaches, the fans or the press. If you are proud of yourself, and you have dignity, you have to do it much more.”

United have many talented players with obvious quality, but they have simply failed to deliver for the club consistently.

The problem could be exacerbated if players are unwilling to learn from somebody who is a true football great. There are not many players who have impacted the game more than Cristiano Ronaldo. Not listening to the 36-year old’s advice may not augur well for the young players at United, who are set to endure another trophyless campaign.

