"If Eddie Howe gets time" – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Newcastle United 'have everything' to become top-six club

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has backed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe to taste more success at his current club ahead of their upcoming fixture at Anfield on August 31.

Before Howe's appointment in November last year, Newcastle were dwindling in the relegation zone. The 44-year-old helped the Magpies register 12 wins in their last 18 Premier League matches of the 2021-22 season, guiding them to an 11th-place finish.

The Magpies have carried their momentum into the new season too. Following a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in their season opener, the club have registered three successive draws against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking at a pre-match press-conference, Klopp claimed that Newcastle could become a top-six club if Howe remains at the helm. He told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"If Eddie Howe gets time, I am not sure they need another transfer window. Newcastle is a great club. They have everything you need to be a top-six club, or whatever that means."

Newcastle have made four major additions to their squad this summer. The club have signed Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Target for a combined sum of over £120 million.

Analyzing Liverpool's record-equalling 9-0 victory against newly-promoted Bournemouth at Anfield last weekend, Klopp said:

"The scoreline was a freak. It doesn't happen a lot. We played a good game, everything worked out. The boys are not dumb, we don't expect a freakish scoreline again for obvious reasons. What I want to keep is the way we played."

David Ornstein provides update on Liverpool's pursuit of two midfielders

Liverpool have been linked with Sheffield United's Sander Berge (via Yorkshire Post) and RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer (via 90min), among other players. This comes after Klopp admitted that the club were looking for a midfielder.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast (via HITC), reputed journalist David Ornstein spoke about the Reds' hunt for a midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window. He said:

"It's interesting this one. There are reports out there about Sander Berge and Konrad Laimer. We've checked these out and haven't really established that they are Liverpool targets, or anything is happening."

He continued:

"Calls I've made around this have suggested that they probably won't bring anyone in unless there's an exceptional opportunity that is very good value for money."

The Reds, who are dealing with an injury crisis, are currently ninth in the Premier League standings with five points from four matches.

