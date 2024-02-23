"If they are not the favourites, we are not the favourites" - Chelsea boss Pochettino reacts to Klopp claiming Chelsea are favorites for EFL Cup final

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed Jurgen Klopp's suggestions that the Blues are the favorites heading into the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

The two giants will lock horns in Wembley and will look to lift their first silverware of the season. Ahead of the game, Klopp made a surprising claim, saying the Londonders were the favorites to win.

Considering Klopp's side are leading the Premier League table and the Blues are 10th, the remarks came as a surprise to many. Pochettino has now dismissed the notion, saying (via Nizaar Kinsella on X):

"Of course, if they are not the favourites, we are not the favourites. If he said that, I think Liverpool are the favourites. After eight years [of his leadership], they have experience. This is the first final for many of our players."

When further asked if Liverpool are the favorites, he said:

"For sure, he knows it is like this."

The Merseysiders enter the EFL Cup final on the back of a 4-1 home league win against Luton Town. Chelsea, meanwhile, held Manchester City to a 1-1 stalemate at the Etihad in their previous match.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks about Chelsea's form ahead of Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea, despite their lackluster form throughout the season, have turned the tide in recent matches. They are undefeated in the last three games across competitions, winning two of those.

Pochettino pointed out that the recent run of form has given the team a positive momentum. Speaking about the upcoming game against Liverpool, he said (via Nizaar Kinsella on X):

"We arrive with good momentum and condition after competing against Villa, Palace and City. It has provided the team with trust. The team is awake in the competition. It is a click to change in how we need to compete."

Pochettino further added:

"For sure, it is going to be completely different because it is a final at Wembley."

The two finalists played out a 1-1 draw when they met at Stamford Bridge in August. However, the Merseysiders blew away the Blues 4-1 in their Anfield showdown at the start of February.