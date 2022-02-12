“If you have to force it then it probably doesn’t fit” – Lukaku shares cryptic message on Snapchat to add more tension surrounding Chelsea future

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku posted a cryptic message on Snapchat on Friday to add further speculation regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

This comes just weeks after his controversial interview back in Italy following which he had to apologize to the club and the fans.

The Belgian hitman made his return to the West London club last summer after seven years on a club-record transfer of around £97.5 million.

However, he has not quite managed to live up to his usual goalscoring standards that made him one of the most feared attackers in Inter Milan colors.

Lukaku, in his interview, could not hide his frustrations with Thomas Tuchel's selection at Chelsea. He also opened the door to a sensational return to Inter Milan.

He was eventually left out by Tuchel and had to apologize and clarify his comments in order to return to the first team.

What is wrong with Chelsea’s #9? Romelu Lukaku vs Plymouth Argyle 31 Touches in 120 minutes0 Goals 0 Assists 0/2 Dribbles 1/10 Duels won What is wrong with Chelsea’s #9? https://t.co/rs5yWn10MD

His output since then has not improved and the Belgian has now posted a cryptic message on Snapchat, adding to further speculation surrounding his Chelsea future.

The Blues number nine posted,:

"If you have to force it then it probably doesn't fit".

Following his return to the starting XI following the interview saga, Tuchel has tried really hard to find the right tactics for the Belgian attacker.

The German has been regularly tinkering with his formation and tactics but Lukaku is yet to show his true colors at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old told Sky Italia back in December as quoted by The Mirror:

“I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together."

Can Lukaku end Chelsea's striker curse?

Despite Chelsea spending millions over the years to sign top strikers, the Blues are yet to find a successor to Didier Drogba.

The likes of Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain and Alexandre Pato have all flopped at Stamford Brudge over the years.

Diego Costa was initially a great success but he also had his issues and left the club on the worst possible note.

Timo Werner was snapped up by RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020 but the German has struggled for goals on a regular basis.

Lukaku has just nine goals and two assists for Chelsea this season and it is needless to say his numbers have not quite been impressive.

We have to wait and see whether Lukaku can turn things around in the English capital but things don't look too promising.

