“If Frank walked into Man City tomorrow there’s every chance you win the title” - Harry Redknapp makes prediction about Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Harry Redknapp believes Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will succeed if he took over as boss of Manchester City.

The ex-Blues manager has been without a job since his short stint at Stamford Bridge came to an end in June 2023. Since then, the former midfielder has been linked with a move to several teams including Leicester City and Burnely, among others.

Claiming that Lampard has all the tools to succeed at a top institution, Redknapp, who is the 45-year-old's uncle told Football London (via Manchester Evening News):

"If Frank walked into Man City tomorrow if Pep went there's every chance you win the title again next year."

Speaking about how Lampard's next job will be crucial to his managerial career, Redknapp added:

"I'd hate to see him take another middle of the road job where you've got no chance of being a success. This is important for him now. He's got to make the right decision.

"If he took the Leicester job or whatever, you've got a job on to try and stay up. It's about where you are, it's about good players. People get carried away."

In his short managerial career, Lampard stayed in charge of Chelsea from July 2019 to January 2021 and then returned for a two-month spell in 2023. He also managed Everton from January 2022 to January 2023 and is yet to win a major trophy as coach.

Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea after Enzo Maresca appointment

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to be patient with new manager Enzo Maresca, who has been appointed as the new boss following Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

The Blues are known for being ruthless with their managerial dismissals and appointments, as Lampard learnt during his tenure at Stamford Bridge. However, he told talkSPORT (via Metro):

"I think there's still a gap so you need to be patient and give the manager the chance to do his work, assess the squad maybe affect the squad and bring players in.

"We'll see how they go next year but they definitely finished on a positive note which was good to see."

The west Londoners have hired their new coach on a five-year deal. However, anything is possible, given Chelsea sacked Pochettino only a season after he came to Stamford Bridge.

Last season, the Blues finished sixth in the Premier League standings, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.