“If they get through them, I think they will win the Premier League” - Peter Schmeichel names 2 fixtures that might derail Arsenal title charge

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has mentioned two games that could scupper Arsenal's Premier League title chances.

The Gunners are atop the Premier League after 31 games, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, following a 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp's side drawing 2-2 at Manchester United.

Next up, the Gunners have a marquee clash with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, with the first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday (April 8).

Offering his thoughts on the riveting Premier League title race brewing up, Schmeichel told talkSPORT (via METRO):

"I think when you look at just the defences, Arsenal and Man City are at a very similar level. You look at the options Pep Guardiola has got in his backline. He has got some great players back there and a lot of experience.

"Seven games seems not very much for people who haven’t been in a title race before, it feels like you’re already there. But seven game – 21 points – is a long way to go. You have to really focus and concentrate."

The Dane added that the two Bayern games could affect the Gunners' title charge in the Premier League, as the two competitions require different approaches.

"Everyone is pointing to Arsenal now but they have a few challenges coming up, the first one is Bayern Munich. It’s one thing playing in the Premier League and getting on a roll, but you need to play another way in the Champions League.

"So these Bayern games will play a very big part in the title race. They’re not too experienced with this, either. They needed penalties to beat Porto remember."

Schmeichel concluded:

‘You have to keep the momentum in a title race, and I look at those Bayern games, if they get through them, I think they will win the Premier League.’

Arsenal are into the Champions League quartetfinals for the first time since 2010.

A look at Arsenal's last Premier League title run

The Gunners last won the Premiwr League in 2004.

It has been 20 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League, but it was a historic run by Arsene Wenger's charges.

The Gunners went unbeaten during the 2003-04 season, winning 26 of their 38 games, marking the first unbeaten title run in the Premier League and second overall in English top-tier history. They emulated the feat of Preston North End, who won the then 22-game league season unbeaten in 1888-89.

Coming to the Gunners' historic 'Invincibles' season, they finished 11 points clear of second-placed Chelsea (79), scoring a league-highest 73 goals and conceding a league-lowest 26 goals.

Gunners legend Thierry Henry was the league top-scorer with 30 goals in 37 games, while Robert Pires contributed 14 strikes. Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann - who had arrived in the summer - was one of three custodians to keep a league-best 15 clean sheets, playing all 38 games.