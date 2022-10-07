“If he gets chances on Sunday [against Everton] he will score” – Paul Scholes makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo prediction despite being wasteful for Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently shared an interesting prediction about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo started for the Red Devils as they managed to pick up a 3-2 away win against Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist for Marcus Rashford.

However, he once again couldn't find the back of the net. Despite having a few clear-cut opportunities, Ronaldo couldn't get his name on the score sheet. That said, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a sharp performance otherwise.

Scholes made an interesting prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo as he said on Eurosport:

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] had a lot of chances tonight and it wasn’t quite his night, but that won’t happen for long. If he gets chances on Sunday [against Everton] he will score.”

Manchester United will next face Everton in the Premier League on October 9. Erik ten Hag's side will travel to Goodison Park on the back of a humiliating 6-3 Premier League loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Scholes also shared an assessment of United's attacking duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Martial has now scored three goals in his past two games after his strike against Omonia. Rashford, meanwhile, bagged two goals and one assist after coming on as a substitute.

Here's what Scholes said:

"They have goals in them. Martial and Rashford are more dangerous, they have a bit more about them. They are quick, can go either way, defenders will be frightened to death of them."

He further added:

"I think there’s a lot of goals in this Manchester United team, but I do worry what’s behind it. I think they are far too open at times, especially against a team tonight who you wouldn’t expect to score two goals against them. But every time they went forward, United looked open."

Manchester United legend opens up on the importance of Casemiro

Casemiro in action for Manchester United.

Casemiro started for Manchester United in their game against Omonia on Thursday. Scholes stated that the Brazilian's presence will be important for United against Everton as the player can provide the back four with the protection it needs.

Here's what he said:

"They have to try and get that midfield right. Casemiro brings a lot of control and composure but he needs legs around him. He had that at Real Madrid, and if he plays on Sunday, he needs that to protect the back four."

Poll : 0 votes