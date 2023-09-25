"If you give him time, he will be a top Premier League striker" - Ex-Chelsea defender compares Nicolas Jackson to Blues legend, backs him to succeed

Former Chelsea defender Scott Minto has urged the Stamford Bridge faithful to afford Nicolas Jackson the time to fully integrate into the English top flight. Minto has also compared the young striker to Blues legend Didier Drogba.

Jackson, who was acquired this summer from Villarreal for a sum of £32 million, has found the net only once in his first six Premier League outings. This is despite a promising pre-season where he scored twice. While his early stint in the blue jersey might not yet inspire hope, he has not been devoid of moments of brilliance.

The 22-year-old drew some praise following his Premier League debut against Liverpool in August. He delivered a performance that teased the player he could become. He missed three big chances but he impressed by winning five duels and making important defensive recoveries while threatening Liverpool's defense with his dribbling.

The weekend's (September 24) 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa also did not feature a goal from the forward. But Minto remains convinced that Jackson possesses the innate qualities needed to ascend to greatness as he told talkSPORT:

"I really like Nicolas Jackson, and I think if you give him time, he will be a top Premier League striker. I look at him and his strong, he is fast, he has defenders hanging off him, he's sharp, and wants to work back for the team. The only thing he is lacking at the moment, is sticking the ball in the back of the net."

The former Blues defender compared Jackson to Didier Drogba:

"Didier Drogba, when he first came to Chelsea, some of the fans weren't having him straight away. He took time to settle. I really like him [Jackson], and I am telling you there is a really good player there."

Ivorian legend Didier Drogba scored an impressive 164 goals during his tenure with the Blues. He played a pivotal role in the club's first-ever UEFA Champions League win in 2012 and their four Premier League titles.

The Stamford Bridge faithful will inevitably be watching Jackson closely, hopeful that he can inject a dose of much-needed firepower into the squad.

Mauricio Pochettino challenges Chelsea players to "grow up" following dismal start

In the wake of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Aston Villa that relegated Chelsea to their poorest top-flight start since 1978, manager Mauricio Pochettino minced no words.

Expressing the imperative for collective maturity, Pochettino told reporters after the match (via Sky Sports):

"We need to grow up as a team, not only in an individual way. A player like Nicolas is so young and is feeling his way into the Premier League and learning. He needs time, and in this type of game we are competing and want to win. But the players, when they are young, need to learn with experience and when they make a mistake."

Chelsea find themselves lodged at a disheartening 14th place in the Premier League standings, having accumulated a mere five points from six games. It's their worst opening record in nearly half a century.

The goal drought plaguing Stamford Bridge isn't confined to this season; it's a malaise that extends back to the previous campaign. The Blues have scored a paltry 14 goals in their last 16 league games.

This season, Chelsea have outperformed only Burnley and Luton in terms of goalscoring, scoring only five goals in six games. Consecutive scoreless games against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa have only exacerbated the concern that the team is in dire need of an offensive rejuvenation.