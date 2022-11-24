"If he gives the ball to those two he scores 150 goals" - Dani Alves explains why PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar are 'more phenomenal' than Kylian Mbappe

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Dani Alves has suggested that Kylian Mbappe still does not recognize the abilities of his Les Parisiens teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.

PSG boast one of the most prolific attacking trios in the world in the shape of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. The three have scored 46 goals between them for the French giants this season.

However, it has been evident for a while that the trio, especially Neymar and Mbappe, are always on the same page. A lot has been said about their relationship after the two fell out with each other over a penalty during the team's 5-2 win against Montpellier in August.

There have been claims that Mbappe is trying to push his Brazilian teammate out of the club. He has also often been accused of not passing the ball to the 30-year-old in matches.

Addressing the situation, Alves claimed that the Frenchman does not understand that his striker partners are more 'phenomenal' than him. The former PSG defender also explained what sets the South American superstars apart from the rest. He told La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Football Italia]:

“A great player must always know and understand who he has next to him, teammates enhance your qualities. Mbappe is a phenomenon, but he still hasn’t understood that those who play with him in attack are more phenomenal than him."

“Neymar and Messi are unique, they see and do things that no one else sees or can do. You have to be clever to take advantage of their potential, they are the two football geniuses."

Alves advised Mbappe that understanding his teammates' qualities will stand him in good stead going forward. He added:

“I think I can touch the ball well, but when I played with Leo I gave the ball to him, and if I play with Ney, I give the ball to him. If Mbappe gives the ball to those two, he scores 150 goals.”

PSG trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all want to win the FIFA World Cup

PSG's revered front three are currently on international duty with their respective countries. They are all in Qatar to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which runs until December 18.

Mbappe's France got their campaign off to a winning start, beating Australia 4-1 in their opener. Messi's Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first game, while Neymar's Brazil are yet to play.

All three PSG superstars have set their eyes on helping their teams to glory, but only one can emerge victorious in Qatar. It remains to be seen who among the three will have the last laugh.

