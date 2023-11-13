“If there is a god, this is proof there isn’t” - Megan Rapinoe furious after picking up injury just 6 minutes into her last ever match

Megan Rapinoe has stated that her getting injured in her last-ever match is 'proof' that God doesn't exist.

In July this year, Rapinoe announced that she would retire from the sport at the end of the NWSL season. The stage was set for her final appearance as OL Reign hosted Gotham FC at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday (11 November).

Rapinoe started down the left flank but was brought off in the sixth minute for Bethany Balcer after suffering an injury. It was apparently an injury in her right leg as she went down without any contact from another player.

Lynn Williams opened the scoring for OL Reign in the 24th minute before Rose Lavelle equalized five minutes later. Esther Gonzalez's goal in first-half stoppage time proved to be the difference as Gotham FC won the 2023 NWSL Championship Game.

Shortly after the game, Rapinoe said (h/t SportBible on Instagram):

"I don't deserve this... I'm not a religious person or anything like that but if there is a God, this is proof there isn't."

Rapinoe spent three years at Portland Pilots at the College level until 2008 before joining the Chicago Red Stars to start her senior professional career. She spent short stints at Philadelphia Independence, MagicJack, Sydney FC, Seattle Sounders Women, and Olympique Lyonnais before joining OL Reign in 2013.

Rapinoe spent a decade at the Seattle-based club, scoring 52 times in 121 career games, and winning five trophies. USWNT's Round-of-16 loss on penalties at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was the 38-year-old's final game at the international level. She scored 63 times in 203 games for the USA, winning two FIFA Women's World Cups.

Megan Rapinoe sheds light on her injury in final game for OL Reign

After the full-time whistle against Gotham FC, Megan Rapinoe walked around the pitch without much trouble, indicating that the injury she suffered wasn't serious.

After the game, the American superstar shed light on her injury and said, via CGTN News:

"It felt like just a huge pop. The worst possible outcome, I just thank god I have like a f****** deep well of sense of humor, but yeah, I mean, just obviously devastating to go out in the final so early.

"That's life, it's part of the game. I was feeling really good before the game, wasn't feeling tight or wasn't having calf issues or anything. You don't always get to have the perfect ending."

In her last NWSL season, Megan Rapinoe scored five goals in 15 appearances. This was the third time OL Reign finished as the runners-up in the Championship since the club's inception in November 2012.