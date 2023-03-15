"If he goes to Manchester United, the days of George Best will return" - Christian Vieri makes incredible claim on superstar forward

Manchester United have been urged to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia by former Italy forward Christian Vieri.

"The goal he scored was the stuff of madness! If he goes to Manchester United, the days of George Best will return. Kvaratskhelia is the same. I can't wait for Wednesday to see Napoli play," Vieri said on Bobo TV while referring to his goal against Atalanta.

22-year-old Kvaratskhelia has been in brilliant form this season for Napoli. He has registered 13 goals and 15 assists in 28 games for them this season. His last goal came in Napoli's 2-0 win against Atalanta.

Napoli are next in action against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in the Champions League. They lead 2-0 from the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, with the second leg set to be played at the home of the Serie A side.

They have been in brilliant form this season in Serie A. They currently have 68 points after 26 games, and lead the table by a mammoth 18 points. Napoli's forwards Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhein have been praised across Europe for their goalscoring exploits. They are also in contention to be signed by big clubs this summer.

Kvaratskhelia, in particular, has been spotted as a Manchester United target by Vieri, as mentioned above.

Kvaratskhelia's latest goal against Atalanta has drawn praise from multiple pundits and Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti himself. He dribbled past several defenders en route to goal.

"It was a goal worthy of Maradona, and that is not something I say lightly," Spalletti said of Kvaratskhelia's breathtaking goal.

"He has this ability to twist the ball inside out and then get the shot away so quickly. When he looks you in the eye and takes you on, he becomes devastating. This time yes, we can invoke the name of the greatest the world has ever seen."

Manchester United need new wingers to sharpen their final third

Marcus Rashford has hit form under new boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. However, other wingers like Jadon Sancho and Antony are struggling to deliver consistently at Manchester United.

The Red Devils will look to sign new wingers this summer to improve their efficiency in the final third. Kvaratskhelia could potentially be a brilliant option should United sign him.

Poll : 0 votes