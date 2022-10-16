“If Haaland was playing for Liverpool right now, there’s no way he would score that amount of goals” – Jamie Carragher makes bold claim about Manchester City forward

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently made a surprise comment about Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, saying that the Norwegian wouldn't have been on a scoring spree if he was playing for the Reds.

Haaland has been in absolutely sensational form since joining Pep Guardiola's side from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million during the summer transfer window.

In 13 games across all competitions, he has scored 20 goals and provided three assists. He is the Premier League's current top scorer with 15 goals from nine games.

However, Carragher believes Manchester City's extraordinary midfield allows the Norwegian striker to score the way he is doing at the moment.

While speaking on The Sky Sports' football podcast, here's what Carragher said (via HITC):

“Look at the goals Haaland has scored. They have the best passer of the ball we’ve ever seen in the Premier League and that helps when you have Haaland up front.

"If Haaland was playing for Liverpool right now, there’s no way he would score that amount of goals because he wouldn’t have that quality behind him, and Liverpool aren’t playing as well."

The Reds are set to take on Manchester City next in the Premier League on Sunday (16 October). Both teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns.

Pep Guardiola's team are in second spot with 23 points from nine games. Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are languishing in 11th spot with 10 points from eight games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed being vulnerable ahead of clash against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp recently addressed why his team often looks vulnerable despite dominating games. Speaking to Sky Sports, the German tactician said (via This is Anfield):

"That’s normal because we have looked vulnerable in moments. That’s how it is. If you win the last 10 games, then the opponent is not coming thinking they know how we can do it.

"It’s a normal situation, but it’s up to us to change that, to close the gaps. Everybody asked me after the game because we conceded so often the first goal, and now we concede the first goal again [at Rangers]."

Klopp further added about his team conceding first during their 7-1 away win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League:

"You cannot prepare everything. If you are in a build-up situation, everything opens up on the pitch. That is why you should keep the ball there because that is where you are most vulnerable. We cannot change that [our style of play]. We are still Liverpool, we are a dominant football team."

