“If Haaland was playing for Liverpool right now, there’s no way he would score that amount of goals” – Jamie Carragher makes bold claim about Manchester City forward

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would have had a hard time scoring at such a high rate if he was playing for the Reds.

Both Liverpool and City made big-money signings in the number nine position in the recent summer transfer window. Haaland arrived from Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad, while Darwin Nunez left SL Benfica to become the Reds' new No. 27.

The former has had an incredible start to life in England, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 13 games across competitions. He is finding the back of the net at a rate of more than 1.5 goals per game - a highly impressive figure.

Nunez, meanwhile, has registered four goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions for the Reds. According to Carragher, Haaland would have had a hard time matching his current scoring rate if he had been playing for the Merseysiders.

The former England international believes Haaland has the luxury of playing with some truly first-rate midfielders. He told the Sky Sports Football Podcast (h/t HITC):

"Look at the goals Haaland has scored, they have the best passer of the ball we’ve ever seen in the Premier League and that helps when you have Haaland up front."

He added:

"If Haaland was playing for Liverpool right now, there’s no way he would score that amount of goals because he wouldn’t have that quality behind him and Liverpool aren’t playing as well."

The Merseyside outfit have a world-class midfielder in Thiago Alcantara, but the Spaniard has had his fair share of injury issues as a Red. Other players in their midfield don't quite match up to the talent manager Pep Guardiola possesses at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland set for second Liverpool encounter as Manchester City player

Erling Haaland made his competitive debut as a Manchester City player in the FA Community Shield against Liverpool on July 30.

As it stands, the Reds are the only club this season to have stopped Haaland from either scoring or assisting in a match. They ran out 3-1 winners, with Nunez getting on the scoresheet while Haaland missed a gilt-edged chance towards the end of the match.

However, he has found his feet now and is a bigger threat this time around. Moreover, the Reds are in the midst of a severe injury crisis where they will be without Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the game against City on Sunday (October 16).

Ibrahima Konate is also a doubt with a muscle injury, which could see Joe Gomez start alongside Virgil van Dijk.

