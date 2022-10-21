"If it happened" - Pep Guardiola comments on Manchester City fans' chants at Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he didn't hear supporters' controversial chants towards Liverpool fans regarding stadium disasters when the two sides met last weekend but apologized if they did.

After City's 1-0 defeat to the Reds at Anfield on Sunday (October 16), Liverpool released a statement that condemned the vile chants from the away section. The chants are alleged to have been related to the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters, with supporters also graffitiing stadium property.

The Pep @GuardiolaTweets Journo: Man City fans made offensive chants at Anfield



Pep “I'm so sorry, if it happened. I didn’t hear it, if they did, it does not represent what we are as a club." Journo: Man City fans made offensive chants at Anfield Pep “I'm so sorry, if it happened. I didn’t hear it, if they did, it does not represent what we are as a club." https://t.co/hHfeJxKjwJ

The disasters accumulatively caused the deaths of over 100 supporters and capped off an ugly afternoon at Anfield which was full of controversy. Ahead of the team's game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about the chants.

The Manchester City boss replied (via GOAL):

"I didn't hear the chants. If it happened I'm so sorry, doesn't represent what we are as a team or a club. If this happens."

Despite the statement from the Merseyside club, Manchester City are yet to publicly comment on the alleged chants. Guardiola is the first person at the club to officially comment on the matter.

After the defeat at Anfield, Guardiola also accused Liverpool supporters of throwing coins at him while Jurgen Klopp was sent off for dissent.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC



theathletic.com/3714096/2022/1… Man City vow to speak to their fans about chants related to Hillsborough ahead of next game v #LFC in private reply to @HillsboroughSu1 - still no public statement condemning what went on at Anfield. Man City vow to speak to their fans about chants related to Hillsborough ahead of next game v #LFC in private reply to @HillsboroughSu1 - still no public statement condemning what went on at Anfield. theathletic.com/3714096/2022/1…

Manchester City looking to bounce back following defeat at Liverpool

The Cityzens faced defeat once again at Anfield to leave them four points away from Premier League leaders Arsenal. However, Guardiola's side were the only team in the top flight not to play in midweek, which could give his team an advantage over Brighton.

However, Guardiola feels that the rest wouldn't make too much of a difference for his team. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"One advantage in seven years, not a problem. We are used to playing until the last stages of competitions, all the teams who don't play in Europe have an advantage over teams who don't play in Europe. If you take this point, they are better.

"We rest to prepare for the game. Normally, we play games where others have more time, we never complain. When we play Arsenal, the other teams will rest."

Despite slumping to their first Premier League defeat of the season at Anfield, City will be the strong favorites against Brighton. A win would move them just one point behind the Gunners, who will take on Southampton the following day.

Poll : 0 votes