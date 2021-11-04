“If he’d gone to Manchester City, he’d be picking up silverware this season” - Trevor Sinclair believes Cristiano Ronaldo made the wrong decision to sign for Manchester United

Football expert Trevor Sinclair has stated that if Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Manchester City, he would have had a better chance of winning silverware than at Manchester United.

Trevor Sinclair believes Ronaldo's goals would have taken Manchester City closer to the top of the table than they are at the moment. The former West Ham star also stated that CR7 would have had a better chance of winning a trophy at City than at Manchester United.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Trevor Sinclair said:

"I stand by this, if he went to Manchester City, the chances that they are not taking at the moment because they haven't got a predominant number 9, he would be scoring. Manchester City would be a lot closer to the top of the table, if not top and at the end of the season. He would be picking up silverware. I am not sure he is going to do that Manchester United."

Trevor Sinclair also said that Cristiano Ronaldo has given Manchester United an outside chance of winning the Manchester Derby. Sinclair said:

"He comes alive at the right time, he knows where the back of the net is and he has got an unbelievable desire to win trophies. I don't think it surprises anyone that he did that last night. He has done it so many times already for Manchester United."

Sinclair added:

"I would go as far as saying that if it wasn't for Ronaldo I don't think Manchester City would have a problem with Manchester United at the weekend in the Manchester Derby. But because they have got him, they could go and win it."

Cristiano Ronaldo was rumored to join Manchester City before joining Manchester United

According to various reports during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after he decided he wanted to leave Juventus.

However, Manchester United decided to swoop in at the eleventh hour to snatch their former superstar from their rivals' grasp. Ronaldo has joined Manchester United on a two-year deal with an option to extend it by another.

So far the 36-year-old forward has scored nine goals in eleven matches for Manchester United, including five in the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or was instrumental in helping the Red Devils to a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo went on to score an injury-time equalizer against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

