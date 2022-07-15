“If that helps the team, I’m going to do it” – Lisandro Martinez’s old quotes on playing in different position resurfaces amid strong Manchester United links

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez's versatility has been talked about a lot recently amid his imminent move to Manchester United (via De Telegraaf).

He said in an interview last year that he was open to playing in any position if it helped the team. Martinez, 24, was left out of training with Ajax on Thursday (July 14) ahead of his potential move to Old Trafford.

The defender was their player of the season in 2021-22 Lisandro Martínez was left out of Ajax training today with Manchester United closing in on a $55M deal, per @MikeVerweij The defender was their player of the season in 2021-22 Lisandro Martínez was left out of Ajax training today with Manchester United closing in on a $55M deal, per @MikeVerweij The defender was their player of the season in 2021-22 🇦🇷 https://t.co/IGzUrj1IXT

The Argentine defender would offer immense versatility to his former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. He can play as a left-back, centre-back, right-back and defensive midfielder.

Martinez was asked about his versatility by Argentine newspaper Ole last year after playing a few times as a defensive midfielder. He replied:

"It was a position that I already knew. Playing as a central midfielder changes you in decision making. You usually have less time and space. It is another type of panorama when it comes to playing. It is key to perfect the controls and always receive well outlined to save time. It's a nice position."

He added:

"Although it is also true that if you play as a defender and the rival presses you high, you don't have much time to play either."

Martinez was then asked if he would play as a defensive midfielder again, to which he replied:

"I'm not closed to anything. The day I get to play central midfielder, I'll do it again. If that helps the team, I'm going to do it. The same as from the side (full-back). I consider myself a versatile player who is always predisposed to give the best beyond the position."

As per Transfermarkt, the Argentine has played 22 times as a defensive midfielder for Ajax and 90 times as a centre-back.

Manchester United would be buoyed by Lisandro Martinez's strengths

Martinez's strong playing positions coincide with what were arguably Manchester United's weakest areas last season - defence and central midfield.

Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba all failed to provide any defensive cover or cohesion in midfield for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane looked lacklustre at the back.

United conceded 57 goals in the Premier League last season, four more than relegated Burnley. Martinez would provide Ten Hag a flexible and decent option for either of the two positions next season.

🤝 Mikel Arteta. In 2021/22, Lisandro Martínez ranked in the 95th percentile of centre-backs for passes into the final third and possession won in the middle third per 90 minutes. @muhammadbutt 🤝 Mikel Arteta. In 2021/22, Lisandro Martínez ranked in the 95th percentile of centre-backs for passes into the final third and possession won in the middle third per 90 minutes.@muhammadbutt 🤝 Mikel Arteta.

His ball-playing ability is something Manchester United would find an upgrade on their exiting layers. Martinez was ranked third in Europe's top seven leagues for defenders, with the most passes (13.4) in the final third in the league per 90 minutes.

