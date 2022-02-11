"If he is here, he will start" - PSG manager Pochettino provides crucial update on Neymar's fitness ahead of Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Neymar Jr.'s fitness ahead of their clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine manager revealed that the 30-year-old is close to returning to action. Neymar suffered a horrid ankle injury during PSG's 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on November 28.

The forward endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign. He has scored just three goals and provided three assists in fourteen games in all competitions for his club this season. Neymar was unable to form a formidable partnership with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in attack before he picked up the ankle injury.

The Brazilian has been ruled out of action for nearly two-and-a-half months. He could be set to make his return to action during PSG's clash against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie on February 16.

Pochettino had a positive update on Neymar's fitness, claiming the player is close to returning to action. The Argentine tactician said (as quoted by Marca):

"I see Neymar close to returning. If he's here, he'll start. There's no doubt about it."

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. The Brazilian was expected to become the club's talisman and lead them to an elusive Champions League title.

Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles and two Coupe de la Ligue titles during his tenure with the club. However, he has been unable to lead the Parisians to Champions League glory, despite reaching the final of the competition in the 2019-20 season.

Neymar's time at the Parc des Princes has been ravaged by injuries. The 30-year-old has managed to make just 130 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists in all competitions for PSG.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport PSG receive major boost as Neymar returns to full training trib.al/QXlo33e PSG receive major boost as Neymar returns to full training trib.al/QXlo33e

PSG will fancy their chances of overcoming Real Madrid in the Champions League

Lionel Messi will be crucial if Paris Saint-Germain are to beat Real Madrid.

PSG currently boast one of the best squads in Europe. The French giants managed to sign Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi last summer.

The French giants are among the favorites to win the Champions League title this season. A number of fans and pundits have, however, played down PSG's chances of winning Europe's elite competition. This is due to their performances under Pochettino.

The club are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but were knocked out of the Coupe de France by Nice in the Round of 16 stage. PSG also finished second in Group A of the Champions League, one point behind group toppers Manchester City.

Pochettino's side have, however, been in impressive form in Ligue 1 in recent weeks. They have scored eleven goals in their last three league games.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been in impressive form in the Champions League this season, scoring five goals in five appearances in the competition. Messi will have to continue firing if his side are to get past Real Madrid. Neymar's potential availability is also likely to be a massive boost for the French club.

GOAL @goal



Just in time for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid Neymar is back training with PSG.Just in time for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid Neymar is back training with PSG.Just in time for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid 😈 https://t.co/CUJqNt1MnZ

Meanwhile, Los Blancos could be without the services of talismanic forward Karim Benzema for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week. Benzema is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Frenchman has scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season. Carlo Ancelotti will hope to have the 34-year-old back in time for the match against the Parisians.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra