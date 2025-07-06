"If I have to choose, I’d choose him" - Deco snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, picks ex-Barcelona star as best teammate

Barcelona sporting director Deco has picked Ronaldinho over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite teammate. The former Portugal midfielder is one of the few players who have had the privilege of playing with two footballing greats, but fancies another iconic footballer as his favorite teammate.
In a recent discussion with former Blaugrana star Romario, Deco discussed a range of topics, including who his favorite teammate was, saying (via BarcaUniversal):
“I played with the first Messi and the first Cristiano. If I have to choose, I’d choose Ronaldinho. Of those I played with, Ronaldinho was the best. He had technical ability, wow! He did different things.”
The Portuguese director took time out to hail the legendary duo, saying:
“The most complete player I’ve played with is Messi. What impresses me most about Cristiano is that he always wants to learn. At the beginning, he didn’t commit fouls.”
Deco played 10,431 minutes across 132 games with Ronaldinho for Barcelona, with the pair combining for nine goals and averaging 2.17 points per game. He played 4815 minutes across 79 games with Lionel Messi for Blaugrana, combining for nine goals and averaging 2.23 points per game.
He also played 3761 minutes alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal across 57 games, with the pair combining for five goals.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacies
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Their respective exploits, particularly at Barcelona and Real Madrid, made the world hold its breath, sit up and pay attention whenever they took to the pitch during a period of dominance that lasted over a decade.
Messi began his career with the Blaugrana, coming through their famed La Masia academy to become the greatest player in the club's history. He left the side in the summer of 2021 after his contract could not be renewed due to their financial issues, to join Paris Saint-Germain. Two years later, he joined his current employers, Inter Miami. He also holds the record for the most Ballons d’Or with eight wins.
Ronaldo began his career in his native Portugal with Sporting CP before moving to Manchester United. He then joined Real Madrid in 2009. where he enjoyed his most dominant run before moving to Juventus and returning to the Red Devils in 2021. He currently plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr and is the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the sport with over 900 career goals.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the final stretch of their legendary careers at 38 and 40 years old, respectively.