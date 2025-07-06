"He is the ‘different’ Brazilian" - Barcelona legend Deco names Chelsea bound star as next big thing in Brazilian football

Former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Deco has tipped Estevao Willian to be the next big star to emerge from Brazil in the coming years. The teenager has been fantastic for his boyhood club Palmerias since he broke into the first team. He is set to join the Blues this summer after an impressive showing at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.
Speaking with former Barca striker Romario in a recent interview, Deco said via BarcaUniversal:
“Of the young Brazilians? Estevao, he is the ‘different’ Brazilian. They have it all. The Brazilian U-20 team that won the South American Championship has two or three very good players. Fluminense also have some.”
“Everyone thinks about quality when they talk about Brazil, about their national team. They think about Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Romario, Ronaldinho, and Neymar. But in recent years, Brazil hasn’t been the big favourite in a World Cup.”
Deco spent two years with the west London side after joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2008 for a reported €10 million fee. He currently works as the sporting director of the Catalonian outfit.
Meanwhile, Estevao is expected to complete a reported €34 million move to the Blues from Palmerias this month.
New Chelsea signing tipped to move to Barcelona or Real Madrid
Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has tipped new Blues signing Joao Pedro to potentially sign for Barcelona or Real Madrid. The Brazilian recently completed a move from Brighton & Hove Albion to West London for a reported €63.7 million.
In a recent discussion on TalkSPORT, Deeney praised the 23-year-old’s ability, saying via Football365:
“He’ll bring an intensity – that’s what Joao will bring. He’s obviously an exceptional football player. If Chelsea start competing both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, he will be part of that vehicle. When you look at the Brazilian national team, it’s not as strong as some of the teams we’ve seen over the years so he will look at that and say ‘Yes I can do that (get in the team)’.”
“I think if he does well for two years there [Chelsea], Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking and Chelsea have a model of buying young and selling on for more than what they paid for. We were just talking about the social media clips Chelsea have put up on training and he’s throwing his weight around already.”
Joao Pedro is already Premier League tested after an impressive stint with the Seagulls that saw him bag 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances.