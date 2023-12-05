“If I have to choose, it’s Premier League or La Liga” - Argentina midfielder puts in transfer request live on national television

Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada recently said on live television that he wants to move to the Premier League or La Liga in January.

Almada, 22, currently plies his trade for MLS side Atlanta, having joined them from Argentine club Velez Sarsfield in February 2022. The attacking midfielder has scored 20 goals and provided 23 goals in 66 games for them.

In a recent interview with ESPN Argentina, Almada said that he wants to move to Europe in January, preferably to the Premier League or La Liga. He said (via All About Argentina):

“I want to go to Europe now! Yes, now in this upcoming transfer window, I want to go now. I would like any top league, if I have to choose it’s Premier League or La Liga, but I would like any top league.”

Almada has also earned four caps for Argentina and scored one goal. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €27 million with two years remaining on his contract with Atlanta.

As per Caught Offside, some Premier League and La Liga clubs are monitoring the Argentine. Serie A side Napoli and Eredivisie giants Ajax are also interested in signing Almada.

Mauricio Pochettino hails Argentina midfielder after Chelsea's win over Brighton

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea secure a 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, December 3.

Fernandez scored his first Premier League goal for the club in the 17th minute via a header from close range before Levi Colwill made it 2-0 four minutes later. Facundo Buonanotte scored for Brighton in the 43rd minute before Conor Gallagher was sent off two minutes later.

Fernandez then scored via a penalty in the 65th minute. Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal could only serve as a consolation for the visitors.

After the game, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino praised compatriot Enzo Fernandez and hoped it would help him build more confidence, saying (via Football365):

“It’s important that different players can score. It was Enzo’s first and second in the Premier League, it’s important to build confidence.

Players sometimes need one season, six months, 10 months to start to show their real quality. Why would it be different at Chelsea? So happy that different players can score. It’s a good thing for the team.”

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for a whopping €121 million in January this year after an excellent FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He won the Best Young Player award at the tournament as La Albiceleste won the trophy.

He has since made 38 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and three assists.