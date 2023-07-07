“If I was De Gea I would pack my boots" - Pundit urges Manchester United keeper to leave after 'disrespect' from club

Former Aston Villa striker Gabrel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to leave the Red Devils this summer, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

The Spanish shot-stopper is reportedly nearing an exit away from United, with the club currently stalling on extending his contract after it expired last summer. De Gea has been a long-term servant for the Red Devils and is currently in his 12th season at Old Trafford after joining from Spanish club side Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils paid a transfer fee in the region of £18.9 million, which was then a British transfer record for a goalkeeper at the time. The Spaniard immediately became the number one shot-stopper at Old Trafford a position he has since occupied for over 12 years.

However, recent happenings at the club suggest that he could either be dethroned as the club's trusted goalkeeper or even allowed to leave as a free agent this summer. This is a result of Manchester United's continuous interest in Inter Milan goalie, Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are believed to be closing in on the 27-year-old Cameroonian shot-stopper who has been identified as a priority summer signing by head coach Erik ten Hag.

Reacting to the goalkeeping saga at Old Trafford, former PL striker Agbonlahor has revealed that United's treatment of the veteran Spanish shot-stopper this summer has somewhat been disrespectful.

He further added that he urges De Gea to pack his bags and leave the theater of dreams this summer.

“If I was De Gea I would pack my boots from Carrington and look for another club," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

He continued:

“He’s been there over 10 years and disrespect like that as a senior pro, just says all that is wrong with Manchester United at the moment. No other top club would treat their star player who has been at the club for 10 years terribly and De Gea deserves better."

It will be interesting to see where the future lies for the 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper.

How did David de Gea perform for Manchester United last season

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

David de Gea enjoyed a relatively decent 2022-23 football season with the Red Devils as they secured a League Cup title and a top-four spot.

The Spaniard made a combined total of 58 appearances across all competitions for Ten Hag's side last season. He also kept 25 clean sheets across competitions.

18 of those came in the PL, where he [De Gea] clinched the 2022-23 PL Golden Glove trophy for keeping the most number of clean sheets last season. It was the second time that he won the prestigious award with Manchester United.

