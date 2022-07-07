"If I die, they have to say it is my fault" - Liverpool legend Sadio Mane says he wanted to sign contract in case he died after suffering concussion during 2022 AFCON

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane said he wanted to sign a contract to ensure it was no one's fault but his own if he died after suffering a concussion during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger was dealt with a nasty-looking injury during Senegal's AFCON round of 16 clash against Cape Verde. He collided with opposition goalkeeper Vozinha after the latter rushed to collect the ball in a one-on-one challenge, resulting in a clash of heads.

Mane was substituted after a while with concerns over his availability for the rest of the tournament. But he was keen to return to the field for the quarter-finals.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Sadio Mane - AFCON Champion & Player of the Tournament. Sadio Mane - AFCON Champion & Player of the Tournament. https://t.co/avXMPb4ITo

The 30-year-old was given clearance by the team doctor to face Equatorial Guinea in the last-eight, but he still wanted to sign a contract to make sure it was no one's fault if he died.

Speaking to Pro Direct Soccer France, Mane said (via GOAL):

“I said, ‘I know I shouldn’t play but let us have a contract. It will be my responsibility, I will sign.’ If I die, they have to say it is my fault. No one’s fault. But they said; ‘Sadio, you cannot play’ but I said; ‘no, no, it is out of the question.’

"It was around 1am or 2am, everyone panicked and I said; ‘Coach, I know even you are scared. Just write a letter that says I played voluntarily in case I die or whatever happens,’. Everyone was tensed.

“I did not sign the paper but they finally said; ‘no, no it’s not possible’ but I was ready to do it so the doctor said; ‘Okay, let us do a scan in the morning the day of the match.’

"In the morning, we did the scan, we sent it to Caf, they checked with the doctor, there was nothing so the doctor said; ‘Okay, you can play,’ because to see me sign a paper would be complicated for him as well. Thank God everything went well.”

Liverpool intervened after Mane's injury

Mane also revealed that Liverpool 'put pressure' and even wrote a letter to FIFA that he must rest for at least five days after suffering concussion.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer at Bayern Munich next season



Who is the better club 17? Sadio Mané is officially going to be rocking the No.at Bayern Munich next seasonWho is the better club 17? Sadio Mané is officially going to be rocking the No. 1️⃣7️⃣ at Bayern Munich next season 🔥Who is the better club 17? 🇸🇳🇧🇪 https://t.co/n2MICN1Ape

He said:

"When I got injured against Cape Verde and I had concussion, I never talked about it that day. Liverpool put pressure on the federation and wrote a letter to FIFA that I needed at least five days rest so that meant I was to miss the quarter-finals."

Mane recently joined Bayern Munich on a £35 million transfer from Liverpool, ending his brilliant seven-year run with the Anfield outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far