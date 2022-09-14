“If I was Gabriel Jesus I would be rubbing my hands together” – Kevin Campbell names Arsenal player who could further aid Brazilian star with link-up

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has told Football Insider that Gabriel Jesus will be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of playing with Brazilian compatriot Marquinhos.

Marquinhos joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo for £3.15 million this summer.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the side's 2-1 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League on September 8.

The Brazilian scored 16 minutes into his first game for the north London side and Campbell liked what he saw, lauding his delivery from out wide:

“Some of the crosses he put in. The first cross he put in was for [Granit] Xhaka and if Xhaka hits the target he scores. Marquinhos whips in those crosses. He comes back in on his left foot and whips it. That could be a real weapon, I tell you. If I was Gabriel Jesus I would be rubbing my hands together."

Jesus also arrived at the Emirates Stadium this summer and has been in fine form.

The former Manchester City striker has bagged three goals and as many assists in seven appearances in all competitions.

He is not the only striker at Arsenal who may benefit from Marquinhos' astute crossing as Eddie Nketiah got himself on the scoresheet in the win over Zurich.

Campbell alluded to this:

“The cross for Eddie Nketiah, I don’t think you will see a better cross all season. If you see where he is, the defender seems to be in full control but as he whips the ball in, it dips over the centre-back’s head and right onto Eddie Nketiah in the six-yard box. What a devastating ball.“

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19-year-old Marquinhos was emotional after scoring on his Arsenal debut 🥺 19-year-old Marquinhos was emotional after scoring on his Arsenal debut 🥺❤️ https://t.co/lygqlBVlzj

Jesus to fire Arsenal to a top four finish

Jesus has been on fire for the Gunners

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the campaign with five wins out of six in the league.

The attacking intent shown by Mikel Arteta's side has been extremely exciting, with Jesus flourishing up top for the Gunners.

His £47 million signing from City is looking like a bargain as he is at the heart of Arsenal's attacking play.

The Brazilian has adapted to life at the Emirates Stadium with ease and is gelling perfectly with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal came within touching distance of a top-four finish last season but fell at the last hurdle.

Jesus knows all about challenging at the very top of the Premier League, having won the title four times at the Etihad Stadium. His knowledge and experience may be of huge benefit to Arteta's side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett