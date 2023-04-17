“If I have to go back and play, I feel capable of winning the Champions League” – PSG loanee makes emphatic claim on European dream

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Keylor Navas has claimed that he dreams of going back to the Parisian club and winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Navas is currently on loan at Premier League club Nottingham Forest. He has made 11 appearances for the English side across competitions, keeping one clean sheet.

Navas made 108 appearances for the Paris club before his move. He kept 50 clean sheets during his time in the French capital. The Costa Rican, however, is keen on making a return to the Ligue 1 club. He wants to win Europe's premier cup competition with the French giants.

Speaking to Canal+, Navas recently said (via Get French Football News):

“I feel capable of playing in any team, And we will see, in the future, what’s going on.”

He added:

“If I have to go back and play, I feel capable of winning the Champions League with PSG. When I was there, we had the opportunity. We played in a final that the club had never reached before.”

Navas won three UCL trophies with Real Madrid before his move to PSG. While he was an important player for the French club at the start of his career, Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival saw Navas' game time get shortened.

PSG's struggles in the UEFA Champions League continue

PSG have spent a fortune amassing a world-class squad. They have perhaps the most fearsome attacking trio in world football at their disposal as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe spearhead the striking unit.

However, the Parisian club have failed to find their feet in the UEFA Champions League. They were eliminated in the round of 16 this season with an aggregate loss of 3-0 against Bayern Munich. The Parisians were knocked out at the same stage last season as well.

While their dominance in Ligue 1 is well documented, the French side are yet to win the UCL. Whether they can make a change in fortunes in the coming seasons remains to be seen.

