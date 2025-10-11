“If I knock him out, he’ll have plenty of time to recover! [for World Cup]” - Cucurella hilariously warns Lamine Yamal about Chelsea vs Barcelona

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has opened up about facing Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in the UEFA Champions League this season. He joked that an early elimination could give his compatriot time to rest for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cucurella and Yamal have shared the pitch 15 times for the Spanish national team. However, they will face off against each other when Chelsea host Barca in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on November 25.

Ahead of Spain's World Cup Qualifier against Georgia at home on Saturday, Cucurella was asked about facing Yamal. He answered (h/t The Sporting News):

“I won’t hold back there. The good thing is that there’s still a long way to go before the World Cup. If I knock him out, he’ll have plenty of time to recover! I like playing against people I don’t know, I feel more comfortable. And I’m not one to write to opponents before games if they’re friends.”

The left-back also opened up about his journey so far, having come from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. He said:

“I wouldn’t change my career for having stayed at Barca. Maybe if I had stayed, I wouldn’t have had playing time or learned what I’ve learned.”

Cucurella came through Barcelona's academy and made one senior appearance for them before joining Getafe permanently in 2020. He then moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 before joining Chelsea the following year.

Chelsea will have to compete with Arsenal for Barcelona star in January: Reports

As per Fichajes.net, London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado. Both sides are looking to add depth to their midfield and view the Spaniard as a good option.

Casado came through Barcelona's academy and has made 48 senior appearances for them, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. He has made seven appearances across competitions this season, starting just three games. He has accumulated 230 minutes in his seven appearances.

As per the aforementioned report, Barca will demand around €30-35 million for Casado, with his contract expiring in 2028. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign him in January. The Gunners are looking for an able understudy for Martin Zubimendi.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to strengthen their squad and find competition for the likes of Moises Caicedo. Casado can play as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

